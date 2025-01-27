Around The Layout - A Model Railroad Podcast

What's Happening In Model Railroading - January 2025 - Shane Wilson

It's been almost a year since ScaleTrains President Shane Wilson has joined us on Around The Layout Podcast, so we had a lot of catching up to do! Shane tells about the events that occured since our last chat, including checking off a bunch more states on the ScaleTrains Road Trip, attending train shows in the United States and Mexico, an amazing amount of new releases, and how the model railroading community helped ScaleTrains provide much needed aid to those affected by Hurricane Helene. At the end of the show, Shane and I announce a HUGE ScaleTrains x ATLP giveaway - 5 times bigger than last year that ties the past to the present.Learn more about this episode on our website:aroundthelayout.com/141Thank you to our episode sponsor, Spring Creek Model Trains:https://www.springcreekmodeltrains.com/Thank you to our episode sponsor, Tully Models:https://tullymodels.com/