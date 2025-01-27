Around The Layout - A Model Railroad Podcast

ATLP Rewind - Kevin Norman & Notch 8 Customs - April 23, 2024
ATLP Rewind - Originally Released April 23, 2024They say "It's all in the details" and that's what Kevin Norman from Notch 8 Customs is all about. Kevin stops by to tell us how he developed an interest in DCC installs and customizing locomotives and rolling stock into a growing part-time side hustle. Additionally, he shares his dream for a layout that captures the rich history of railroading in the Chicagoland area in the 1960's.Thank you to our episode sponsor, Oak Hill Model Railroad Track Supply:https://ohrtracksupply.com/
--------
1:04:42
What's Happening In Model Railroading - January 2025 - Shane Wilson
It's been almost a year since ScaleTrains President Shane Wilson has joined us on Around The Layout Podcast, so we had a lot of catching up to do! Shane tells about the events that occured since our last chat, including checking off a bunch more states on the ScaleTrains Road Trip, attending train shows in the United States and Mexico, an amazing amount of new releases, and how the model railroading community helped ScaleTrains provide much needed aid to those affected by Hurricane Helene. At the end of the show, Shane and I announce a HUGE ScaleTrains x ATLP giveaway - 5 times bigger than last year that ties the past to the present.Learn more about this episode on our website:aroundthelayout.com/141Thank you to our episode sponsor, Spring Creek Model Trains:https://www.springcreekmodeltrains.com/Thank you to our episode sponsor, Tully Models:https://tullymodels.com/
--------
1:07:26
ATLP Rewind - Alan Aitken and the Buffalo & Pittsburgh - April 9, 2024
ATLP Rewind - Originally Released April 9, 2024We're off to Scotland to get to know Alan Aitken, the owner of the Buffalo & Pittsburgh Scottish Division Model Railroad and the creator of the YouTube channel of the same name with an amazing amount of subscribers. We learn how Alan gets his start in the hobby and why he left the British prototype for an American railroad with a quick detour though the Alps. Alan also shares his experiences with modular clubs and gives advice on how to better engage with show attendees.Learn more about this episode on our website:aroundthelayout.com/rewindThank you to our episode sponsor, Oak Hill Model Railroad Track Supply:https://ohrtracksupply.com/
--------
1:03:21
Talking Ops with Don Irace - Lakeshores Ops Squad with Ed O'Connell
Having trouble creating operations on your existing layout? Want to create a new layout to host ops but don't know how? Call the Ops Squad! Ed O'Connell from the Lakeshores Division NMRA joins us on this episode of Talking Ops with Don Irace to tell us about the group of operations experts he's helped assemble to help model railroaders in western New York. Ed shares how he got into operations and how the Ops Squad was born of necessity to meet demand for events in their area.Learn more about this episode on our website:aroundthelayout.com/140Thank you to our episode sponsor, Spring Creek Model Trains:https://www.springcreekmodeltrains.com/Thank you to our episode sponsor, Tully Models:https://tullymodels.com/
--------
55:43
2025 Railroad Hobby Show Preview with John Sacerdote
It's nearly time for the granddaddy of them all - the Railroad Hobby Show in West Springfield, Massachusetts. To get ready for what I like to call "The SEMA of Model Railroading", we sit down with the man with the master plan, John Sacerdote who tells us about all the exciting things one can expect with the two-day show that's become a destination model railroad event.Learn more about this episode on our website:aroundthelayout.com/139Thank you to our episode sponsor, Oak Hill Model Railroad Track Supply:https://ohrtracksupply.com/
About Around The Layout - A Model Railroad Podcast
Join us as we bring you stories from model railroaders just like you. We talk to enthusiasts across the hobby and learn about their beginnings, challenges, accomplishments and ultimately what excites and motivates them. Come hang out with us Around The Layout and be inspired to create your own model railroading story to share.