What Are Joint Ventures and When Should They Get Cleared?

In this episode of "Are We All Clear? Facilitating Security Clearances," host Molly O'Casey speaks with Washington, D.C., International Trade attorney Andrew McAllister about joint ventures and how they interact with facility security clearances (FCL's). Mr. McAllister reviews the different types of joint ventures and breaks down the eligibility requirements for obtaining an FCL. He clarifies that not every joint venture needs a facility security clearance and covers various factors to help companies determine whether they should pursue the application process. Finally, Mr. McAllister points out common issues joint ventures face when seeking clearance, such as lack of visibility, foreign ownership, control or influence (FOCI), and administrative burdens.