A Comparative Guide to Obtaining an FCL: DCSA vs. the Intelligence Community
In this episode of "Are We All Clear? Facilitating Security Clearances," host Marina O'Brien talks with Robert A. Friedman, co-head of Holland & Knight's International Trade practice and a leader of the firm's National Security & Defense Industry Group, about intelligence community (IC) security clearances. They discuss how IC clearances differ from the processes used by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), highlighting that IC clearances are contract-specific, often less prescriptive and can vary depending on the assigned contracting officer. In addition, both use similar documentation and focus heavily on foreign ownership, control or influence (FOCI) analysis, but IC tends to be more cautious with foreign investors outside U.S. allies. Mr. Friedman recommends companies be as transparent as possible and seek legal counsel when filling out clearance applications and also reminds the listeners that there is a newly updated SF-328 form that requires more detailed information and diligence in the clearance process.
The "I" in FOCI and AI: Innovation, Intelligence, Influence
In the 20th episode of "Are We All Clear? Facilitating Security Clearances," host Molly O'Casey is joined by John Metz, a product manager at Agile Defense, and Antonia Tzinova, the head of Holland & Knight's CFIUS and Industrial Security Team. The trio discusses the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) in the industrial security space and its potential to help companies mitigate risks of Foreign Ownership, Control or Influence (FOCI), insider threats and cybersecurity challenges. Mr. Metz touches on some helpful aspects of AI, such as automated red teaming, supply chain risk management and identifying potential intellectual property (IP) theft. However, he also clarifies that there are more dangerous uses of this technology, in particular deepfakes and autonomous malware development. Overall, the group agrees that AI needs to continue being used and developed and emphasizes that it should be viewed as a tool instead of a human replacement.
What Are Joint Ventures and When Should They Get Cleared?
In this episode of "Are We All Clear? Facilitating Security Clearances," host Molly O'Casey speaks with Washington, D.C., International Trade attorney Andrew McAllister about joint ventures and how they interact with facility security clearances (FCL's). Mr. McAllister reviews the different types of joint ventures and breaks down the eligibility requirements for obtaining an FCL. He clarifies that not every joint venture needs a facility security clearance and covers various factors to help companies determine whether they should pursue the application process. Finally, Mr. McAllister points out common issues joint ventures face when seeking clearance, such as lack of visibility, foreign ownership, control or influence (FOCI), and administrative burdens.
Reflecting on Careers in National Security Law
In the latest episode of "Are We All Clear? Facilitating Security Clearances," guest host Marina O'Brien talks to fellow Holland & Knight International Trade Associates Molly O'Casey and Caroline Howard about their roles as national security lawyers. They discuss their individual career paths and what inspired them to join the field as well as what prepared them for it. They also highlight the importance of their job and how passionate they are about safeguarding essential American infrastructure from foreign threats, adding this responsibility comes with many challenges, such as navigating complex regulations, compliance processes and protecting classified information. The three attorneys concur that there is no best route to enter this area of practice as long as you are willing to work hard and continually learn.
Navigating Regulatory Challenges in M&A Transactions
In the 17th episode of "Are We All Clear? Facilitating Security Clearances," host Molly O'Casey is joined by Antonia Tzinova, the head of Holland & Knight's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and Industrial Security Team, to identify and analyze the many government entities that play a part in regulating mergers and acquisitions (M&A) that raise national security concerns. In addition to Foreign Ownership, Control or Influence (FOCI) mitigation and CFIUS review, Ms. O'Casey and Ms. Tzinova discuss the rules and responsibilities related to the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), Hart-Scott-Rodino Act (HSR) and Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Both attorneys stress the importance of accurate and timely filings to avoid potential consequences such as loss of export privileges and financial penalties. Adherence to these procedures will protect businesses and enhance national security. Although this field is undoubtedly complex, their concluding advice for companies navigating these regulatory landscapes is simple: "Get help, get it early."
About Are We All Clear? Facilitating Security Clearances
Are We All Clear? Facilitating Security Clearances is a podcast series brought to you by Holland & Knight's Facility Security Clearance team. Over the course of this series, our attorneys will help take the mystery out of obtaining and maintaining security clearances for government contractors throughout the business life cycle. So are you ready to dive in and find out? Are we all clear?