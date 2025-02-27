'Man-ifesting A Cultural Shift' with Trevor Noah, Andy Cohen and Judd Apatow
In the season finale of Archetypes, Meghan opens the conversation to see how men feel about archetypes, and the collective effort to move beyond them. She turns to comedian Trevor Noah, talk show host and TV producer Andy Cohen, and director, producer, and screenwriter Judd Apatow to explore how men can be an impactful part of the cultural conversation through their roles in the media, and for some, as husbands and fathers. Plus, a look at how we can change our minds (literally) with psychologist Dr. Tara Brach.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
1:22:55
'Beyond the Archetype: Human, Being' with Michaela Jaé Rodriguez & Candace Bushnell
In the penultimate episode, Meghan explores the freedom and fulfillment that can be found when we live outside of the labels we’re given by society. Joined by Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell and actor and activist Michaela Jaé Rodriquez, together they dive into an open conversation about expressing one’s identity and embracing the nuances that make each of us, quite simply, human. This episode also features special appearances from Dr. Shefali Tsabary, poet Amanda Gorman and a few voices from Meghan’s high school alma mater. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
58:21
The Audacity of the Activist with Jameela Jamil & Shohreh Aghdashloo
In this thought provoking and energizing episode, Meghan explores the stereotypes and judgments women face in the world of activism. In her no-holds-barred conversations with actors and activists Jameela Jamil and Shohreh Aghdashloo, Meghan deep dives into why activism in women is often deemed audacious, and the effect this has on many of the causes that matter most. These timely and emotional conversations are complete with comedian and activist Ilana Glazer and historian Lisa Tetrault.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
1:05:00
To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’? with Mellody Hobson & Victoria Jackson
In this dynamic episode, Meghan explores the origin and plague of “the B word” and its cousin “difficult” and how these terms are often wrongly applied to a strong minded woman, especially in business. In deep and meaningful conversations with trailblazers Mellody Hobson and Victoria Jackson, Meghan investigates the language used to gaslight women as they grow their careers as entrepreneurs and on the corporate ladder. Creator and writer, Robin Thede, also joins Meghan, along with author Allison Yarrow, and zoologist and author Lucy Cooke.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
1:00:34
Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Pamela Adlon and Sam Jay
In this raw and enlightening episode, Meghan unveils the roles of "Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom" and explores the judgments behind them. In these candid and highly entertaining chats with First Lady of Canada, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, as well as Pamela Adlon, and Sam Jay, Meghan delves into the pressures of what it means to be a partner and a parent in this modern age. This episode also features authors Dr. Shefali Tsabary and Angela Garbes.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.