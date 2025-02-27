'Man-ifesting A Cultural Shift' with Trevor Noah, Andy Cohen and Judd Apatow

In the season finale of Archetypes, Meghan opens the conversation to see how men feel about archetypes, and the collective effort to move beyond them. She turns to comedian Trevor Noah, talk show host and TV producer Andy Cohen, and director, producer, and screenwriter Judd Apatow to explore how men can be an impactful part of the cultural conversation through their roles in the media, and for some, as husbands and fathers. Plus, a look at how we can change our minds (literally) with psychologist Dr. Tara Brach.