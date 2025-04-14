Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal makes his long-awaited debut on the podcast. We chat all about his new album "Bumblefoot Returns!" Plus...our mutual love of cats, the space-time continuum, Baby Brownstone says "Bumblefoot," and much more!
https://bumblefoot.com/
https://bumblefoot.bandcamp.com/
https://www.instagram.com/bumblefoot
Doug Aldrich: Talkin' The Dead Daisies, Whitesnake, and GN'R | Ep. 502
The Dead Daisies are back with "Lookin’ For Trouble," an "unexpected" blues album. Guitarist extraordinaire Doug Aldrich joins to discuss creating the blues with John Corabi, friendship with Richard Fortus, and what David Coverdale told him after an invite to audition for Guns N' Roses.
https://thedeaddaisies.com/
https://www.instagram.com/douglasaldrichguitar
Nils Goldschmidt, Velvet Chains: Music w/Fortus, Opening for Slash, and Confused for Duff | Ep. 501
Our friend Nils Goldschmidt of Velvet Chains joins. You may have seen them open for Slash with Myles, heard their song "Tattooed" with Richard Fortus, and now they're about to kickoff for Stone Temple Pilots in Brazil. And yes, Nils has been mistaken for Duff...even by Slash's crew! We catch up talking all things VC and GN'R.
https://velvetchains.com/
Alan Niven: Sound N' Fury | Ep. 500
Alan Niven makes his triumphant return for this special 2-hour episode. His long-awaited book, "Sound N' Fury: Rock N' Roll Stories," is available June 24th. Before we get there, Alan and have a passionate discussion over my own attempt at a book with another ex-Guns N' Roses manager.
Pure rock n' roll stories, I provide the sound n' Alan brings the fury.
https://www.amazon.com/Sound-Fury-Rock-Roll-Stories/dp/1770419942
https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Sound-N-Fury/Alan-Niven/9781770419940
Tracii Guns: New L.A. Guns and Guns N' Roses beginnings | Ep. 499
The legendary Tracii Guns joins to talk L.A. Guns' new album "Leopard Skin" and dive deep into his musical journey, including how Guns N' Roses first formed. How does he feel about Guns' 40th anniversary? We spotlight the forgotten O.G. of GN'R, the late Ole Beich.
"Leopard Skin" available 4/4
http://www.lagunsmusic.com/
https://www.instagram.com/traciiguns/
www.afdpod.com
