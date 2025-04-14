Nils Goldschmidt, Velvet Chains: Music w/Fortus, Opening for Slash, and Confused for Duff | Ep. 501

Our friend Nils Goldschmidt of Velvet Chains joins. You may have seen them open for Slash with Myles, heard their song "Tattooed" with Richard Fortus, and now they're about to kickoff for Stone Temple Pilots in Brazil. And yes, Nils has been mistaken for Duff...even by Slash's crew! We catch up talking all things VC and GN'R. More info: https://velvetchains.com/ Our website: afdpod.com Intro music by Mike Squires of Loaded