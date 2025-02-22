ANXIETY: Let’s Make Sense of This Sh*t

Saturday Boost – Breathing Techniques: Simple Ways to Reduce AnxietyFeeling the weight of the world on your chest? Maybe it's time to hit pause, breathe, and reset. In today's Saturday Boost, we're diving into one of the simplest and most effective ways to tackle anxiety—breathing techniques. Yep, something as basic as breathing can make a massive difference when you're spiraling into panic mode. We'll break down how taking deep, slow breaths taps into your body's natural calming systems, slowing down that racing heart and easing your nerves. Then, we'll guide you through a super simple breathing exercise you can use any time anxiety hits hard. Trust us, it's quick, easy, and incredibly grounding.Why does deep breathing work? It’s all about calming the nervous system, so we’ll explain the science behind it. By the end, you’ll have a practical tool you can pull out whenever life feels a bit too much. Don't underestimate the power of your breath—it might just be the thing to keep your anxiety in check. Take a deep breath, and let's make sense of this together.💛 Join Our Supporters Club 💛If this podcast has helped you, consider joining our Supporters Club. Your support allows us to continue creating these important conversations around anxiety and mental health — conversations that are often hard to find in today’s world. We know how overwhelming anxiety can feel, and mental health resources aren’t always accessible to everyone. By joining, you’re helping us keep this space alive, providing comfort, tools, and real talk to those who need it most. Together, we can make sure that no one has to face anxiety alone.Click here to join our Supporters Club and help us help more people.We’re in this together. 💛

Feeling tense, anxious, or on edge? Progressive Muscle Relaxation (PMR) is a science-backed technique that can help you release physical stress, calm your mind, and regain control over your anxiety.In this episode of Anxiety: Let's Make Sense of This Shit, host Fabian guides you through a step-by-step PMR session, explaining how it works, why it’s effective, and how you can use it in your daily life.What you’ll learn:✅ Why anxiety builds up in your muscles—and how to release it✅ The science behind PMR and its impact on stress and sleep✅ A guided relaxation session to help you feel calmer instantly✅ How to make PMR a habit for long-term anxiety reliefIf anxiety is keeping you up at night, making you feel stuck in tension, or holding you back from feeling at ease, this episode is for you.🔗 Want more? Get additional guided exercises and mental health tools in the episode description.💬 Enjoyed this episode? Support the podcast by subscribing, leaving a review, or sharing it with someone who needs it.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/anxiety-let-s-make-sense-of-this-sh-t--6351689/support.

Mindfulness for Mercenaries: How Navy SEAL Focus Training Can Defeat AnxietyEver feel like your mind is a battlefield? Struggling to stay focused, calm, and in control when anxiety strikes? In this episode, we break down high-performance mental resilience techniques inspired by Navy SEALs and adapt them for everyday life. You’ll learn how to sharpen your focus, master tactical breathing, and train your brain to handle stress with the same level of discipline as elite soldiers.We’ll also cover:✔️ The Kabul Market Simulation – A powerful mental exercise to filter out distractions and lock in on what truly matters✔️ Cognitive Defusion – A simple yet life-changing technique to stop intrusive thoughts from controlling you✔️ Tactical Breathing – The science-backed method SEALs use to lower stress instantly✔️ How humor can be a secret weapon against anxiety and help you stay grounded in tough situationsThis isn’t just another mindfulness episode—it’s a battle plan for taking control of your mind. Whether you’re facing anxiety at work, in social situations, or in everyday life, these strategies will give you the edge.👉 Hit play now and start training your mind like an elite operator!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/anxiety-let-s-make-sense-of-this-sh-t--6351689/support.

About ANXIETY: Let’s Make Sense of This Sh*t

Welcome to "ANXIETY: Let’s Make Sense of This Sh*t" – The No-BS Podcast for Navigating Anxiety Like a Pro.Tired of feeling overwhelmed by anxiety and mental health jargon that only adds to the confusion? You've come to the right place. This podcast delivers real, unfiltered conversations about anxiety, offering practical tips, personal stories, and expert advice to help you understand and manage anxiety in everyday life.Hosted with a straightforward, no-nonsense approach, we break down the complexities of anxiety, addressing everything from panic attacks to constant worry and that ever-present sense of feeling overwhelmed. Each episode is packed with relatable experiences, research-backed strategies, and a sprinkle of humor to keep it real—because we all know dealing with anxiety isn’t easy, but that doesn’t mean we can’t laugh through it.Whether you're struggling with social anxiety, managing generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), or just trying to keep your head above water, we’ve got your back. We’ll dive into topics like the science behind anxiety, coping mechanisms, mindfulness exercises, and how to develop a healthy, grounded mindset that works for YOU.In every episode, we’re here to strip away the stigma and empower you with actionable tools to take control of your mental health. It’s time to ditch the overwhelm and get real about anxiety. You don’t have to do this alone—we’re in this together.🔊 Tune in and start making sense of your anxiety today. Whether you need help for yourself or are looking for ways to support someone else, this is your go-to mental health podcast for raw, relatable, and refreshingly honest conversations about anxiety.💛 Join Our Supporters Club 💛If this podcast has helped you, consider joining our Supporters Club. Your support allows us to continue creating these important conversations around anxiety and mental health — conversations that are often hard to find in today’s world.We know how overwhelming anxiety can feel, and mental health resources aren’t always accessible to everyone. By joining, you’re helping us keep this space alive, providing comfort, tools, and real talk to those who need it most.Together, we can make sure that no one has to face anxiety alone.Click here to join our Supporters Club and help us help more people.We’re in this together. 💛