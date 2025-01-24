Good morning, Gus! We’re back for 8 episodes, this one from Figure 8 on Chicon, recorded some time ago after Rooster Teeth went under. Please consider less that it’s dated and think of it more along the lines of it being a time capsule of the friendship of Gustavo Sorola & Geoff Ramsey after the company they started came to an end. They also talk about Phantom menace 25th, Unfortunates of being a regular, The closure, Moving, Who buys the coffee, Property brothers, Our other podcasts, How to end this show, and a 25 year legacy.
Camping out for Star Wars
Good morning, Gus! We head down to the Metropolis, a movie theater from a long time ago but not so far, far away. They don't have coffee so we stop off at Cannon Coffee because our first choice is closed. While sitting on benches outside where they saw Phantom Menace, Gus and Geoff talk about Closed on Monday, Geoff lived on William Cannon, Insurance scam, Glass in hand, Knee tattoos, Happy anniversary, Front row Joe, Circumspect, and Moving to Seattle?
Ugly Dog in Bluebonnets
Good morning, Gus! We head way out west to Black Rock Coffee which is apparently a chain but we didn’t know. Anyway we didn’t see Graysie for real but we felt like we did, and we end up in a strip mall that could be in literally any city. Gus and Geoff talk about Where are we, It’s that time of the year, The Troll, Riled up, Galaxy cafe, Conventions, Not being around each other, and Tech changes.
In the Carcass of Our Memories
Good morning, Gus! We're at Sign Bar which has no burgers or coffee so we stopped by 7/11 first. Very weird one. Sign Bar is on the faaaaaaaaaar east side and is filled with signs from closed down Austin spots so this is a real walk down memory lane. Gus and Geoff talk about Seeing Google for the first time, Reminiscing & remembering, Gus takes Geoff flying, Cycles of living in a city, Trash foods, Burger Master, Red vs Blue colors, Billionaire buyers? Thanks for sticking with us. We'll have more news soon, hopefully.
The Future of ANMA
Good morning, Gus! It’s SXSW time and we head west to Mozart’s, a very popular coffee spot with pastries and tacos. It’s crowded but we find a good spot for Gus and Geoff to talk about Lake Fail not being real, Is this area any good?, Ceasing operations, Vegan shopping center, Smile bench, Food trucks, Geoff’s special parking lot, wary leery weary, Mega64, Best Halo to Machinimate.
Gustavo Sorola and Geoff Ramsey, co-creators of Rooster Teeth, get together to try every coffee shop in Austin and talk about their friendship, their journey, and starting (and closing) a company together.