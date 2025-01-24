Camping out for Star Wars

Good morning, Gus! We head down to the Metropolis, a movie theater from a long time ago but not so far, far away. They don't have coffee so we stop off at Cannon Coffee because our first choice is closed. While sitting on benches outside where they saw Phantom Menace, Gus and Geoff talk about Closed on Monday, Geoff lived on William Cannon, Insurance scam, Glass in hand, Knee tattoos, Happy anniversary, Front row Joe, Circumspect, and Moving to Seattle?