Enzo Ferrari: From middling racing driver to winning constructor (Part 1)

Ferrari is the most famous and celebrated marque in motorsport, and one of the most recognisable brands in the world - but how much do you really know about its founder, Enzo Ferrari? If your answer to that question is 'very little' then help is at hand, because Season 3 of And Colossally That's History! is kicking off with a double header of Enzo episodes! On this first episode, Matt Bishop and Enzo Ferrari biographer Richard Williams go back to the very beginning, to explore the events and experiences that helped shape the mindset and attitude of a man who'd build a racing empire. They explain the mystique around his birth, the moment that a young Enzo developed a love of racing, and how his mother helped get him into the motor trade (Enzo having barely survived World War 1). There's also detailed analysis of Enzo's own career behind the wheel, including why he gave up his career as a racing driver to become a team manager, and the key moments that led to him establishing himself as a constructor in his own right - despite him never designing so much as a hubcap in his life. As is usual with Colossally, you can expect amusing anecdotes and amazing anorak facts in abundance, as Matt and Richard bring you right up to the point that Ferrari wins its first world championship Grand Prix at Silverstone, in 1951, before pausing to pick up the rest of the Ferrari story in Part 2.