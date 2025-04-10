Enzo Ferrari: The uncompromising path to F1 immortality (Part 2)
Matt Bishop and Richard Williams return with part two of their two-part mini series on the life and legacy of one of motorsport’s most important and enduring individuals: Enzo Ferrari.
They finished the last episode at the point that Ferrari won its very first world championship Formula 1 race - the British Grand Prix in 1951. In this episode they’ll guide you through the Fifties, Sixties, Seventies and Eighties, during which time the idiosyncratic Enzo dealt with triumph and tragedy in almost equal measure, as he and his team cemented their legendary status in the sport.
Richard and Matt discuss Enzo's uncomfortable relationship with success, the way his son Dino's death shaped his identity and world view, the 'dark glamour' attached to the Ferrari brand in the Fifties, and how Enzo kept going, even when drivers perished in his machinery.
There's also chat about his unique approach to motivating his workforce through 'creative tension', the myths and mystery that surrounded him throughout his life, his surprising weakness for innovation, and how he repeatedly drove his team on to success, despite setbacks including staff walkouts, in-fighting and mediocre machinery.
Plus, find out who the only driver in Ferrari history was to call Enzo by his first name!
--------
1:24:35
Enzo Ferrari: From middling racing driver to winning constructor (Part 1)
Ferrari is the most famous and celebrated marque in motorsport, and one of the most recognisable brands in the world - but how much do you really know about its founder, Enzo Ferrari?
If your answer to that question is 'very little' then help is at hand, because Season 3 of And Colossally That's History! is kicking off with a double header of Enzo episodes!
On this first episode, Matt Bishop and Enzo Ferrari biographer Richard Williams go back to the very beginning, to explore the events and experiences that helped shape the mindset and attitude of a man who'd build a racing empire.
They explain the mystique around his birth, the moment that a young Enzo developed a love of racing, and how his mother helped get him into the motor trade (Enzo having barely survived World War 1).
There's also detailed analysis of Enzo's own career behind the wheel, including why he gave up his career as a racing driver to become a team manager, and the key moments that led to him establishing himself as a constructor in his own right - despite him never designing so much as a hubcap in his life.
As is usual with Colossally, you can expect amusing anecdotes and amazing anorak facts in abundance, as Matt and Richard bring you right up to the point that Ferrari wins its first world championship Grand Prix at Silverstone, in 1951, before pausing to pick up the rest of the Ferrari story in Part 2.
--------
1:20:32
Bernie Ecclestone: His three decades as F1’s most powerful man (Part 2)
Matt and Richard round off season 2 of the pod with the second half of our mini-series on Bernie Ecclestone, the man who, as F1's long-term commercial rights holder, did more than anyone else to turn the sport into the global spectacle it is today.
Having charted his rise to power in part 1, on this episode, Matt and Richard reappraise what life was like with Bernie ruling the F1 paddock, for the most part alongside his old friend (and FIA president) Max Mosley.
They discuss how he took control of F1's commercial rights (or stole them, according to Ken Tyrrell), the tactics and methods he used to get what he wanted, how he was able to bring in huge revenue and grow the global fanbase, and the controversies that mired his tenure at the top.
Matt and Richard also reflect on Bernie's F1 legacy, and what they learned from the many times they interviewed and interacted with him over the years.
--------
1:30:37
Bernie Ecclestone: His rise from used car salesman to F1 supremo (Part 1)
We're rounding off season 2 of And Colossally That's History with a two-part mini-series on none other than Bernie Ecclestone, who, as Formula 1’s commercial rights holder, was F1’s most powerful individual for nearly 40 years.
Matt and Richard discuss his humble origins, how he built his reputation and wealth in the used car and motorcycle trade, his early exploits in racing, and how he came to manage (and then have to deal with the painful loss of) two F1 drivers.
They also discuss his purchase of the Brabham F1 Team, his role in the Formula One Constructors' Association, and how he was able to build his reputation, influence and wealth so quickly.
Part 2, on Bernie's 30-plus year spell as F1's ringmaster in chief, coming next week!
--------
1:20:43
Moss vs Hawthorn: The race to be Britain’s first F1 champion
As many as 10 British drivers have become world champion since the inauguration of the Formula 1 world championship in 1950, but only one had the distinction of being the first person from his country to do so.
On today's episode of Colossally, Matt and Richard discuss the battle to become Britain's first F1 world champion, which occurred in 1958 and boiled down to a straight fight between two very different drivers: Mike Hawthorn and Stirling Moss.
They discuss why their head-to-head rivalry represented the beginning of fandom in Formula 1, the triumphs and tribulations each faced heading into 1958, the unique differences in their personalities and driving styles, and of course the need-to-know details on the 1958 season itself.
Along the way there are some amazing and little known nuggets shared, as well as several personal recollections from Matt and Richard of meetings with the great Moss.
And Colossally That’s History! (the name a reference to a famous line of Murray Walker commentary) is the podcast that takes an unadulterated look at the earth-shattering events, epic sagas and huge characters that have shaped motor racing history.
From Grand Prix racing as a tool of the Nazi war machine to how Ayrton Senna’s death shaped modern F1, hosts Matt Bishop and Richard Williams will discuss and dissect these topics as only they can, bringing new insight and fresh perspectives that help explain how motor racing moved from niche past-time to the multi-billion-dollar sporting spectacle of today.