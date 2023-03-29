E27. The Luciferian Brotherhood: Symbolism & Satan Worship Among the Elite

In the FINAL episode of season 1, we're going to expose the Luciferian Brotherhood by exploring Satanism in the highest levels of government, world religions, Hollywood, and the music industry. The occult hierarchies that are currently in place and functioning to bring the Antichrist to power. We're going to talk hidden symbolism, and probably one of the world evils imaginable: child trafficking and occult rituals. *THIS EPISODE IS NOT CHILD APPROPRIATE* Closing Song: The Blessing, Kari Jobe