This podcast offers unique biblical insights for popular modern conspiracies such as: aliens, the paranormal, mythology, secret societies, the destiny of Americ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 31
E27. The Luciferian Brotherhood: Symbolism & Satan Worship Among the Elite
In the FINAL episode of season 1, we're going to expose the Luciferian Brotherhood by exploring Satanism in the highest levels of government, world religions, Hollywood, and the music industry. The occult hierarchies that are currently in place and functioning to bring the Antichrist to power. We're going to talk hidden symbolism, and probably one of the world evils imaginable: child trafficking and occult rituals.
*THIS EPISODE IS NOT CHILD APPROPRIATE*
Closing Song: The Blessing, Kari Jobe
If you're craving MORE than just the bi-weekly podcast, find me on Facebook where we share end-time headlines and biblical conspiracies, daily. You can also become a member of my private blog to gain access to my resources. Membership is $5 a month.
And if you're LOVING what you hear, please consider becoming a listener supporter so that I can continue to share this message with others.
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/ancient-conspiracies/support
5/24/2023
1:07:39
E26. Exposing the Antichrist: The False Messiah
In today's episode we're getting to the bottom of who the Antichrist might be and whether he's already walking among us. *Spoiler Alert* I believe he is - and you're going to be shocked at who fits the bill.
If you're craving MORE than just the bi-weekly podcast, find me on Facebook where we share end-time headlines and biblical conspiracies, daily. You can also become a member of my private blog to gain access to my resources. Membership is $5 a month.
And if you're LOVING what you hear, please consider becoming a listener supporter so that I can continue to share this message with others.
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/ancient-conspiracies/support
5/10/2023
52:02
E25. Transhumanism: The Mark of the Beast
In today's episode, we're exploring artificial intelligence and the dangerous direction that it is currently headed. We're also going to tie it to transhumanism and how the merging of man and machine may be the long awaited mark of the beast mentioned in bible prophecy.
Video: Young Boy talks to AI that claims to be Nephilim
If you're craving MORE than just the bi-weekly podcast, find me on Facebook where we share end-time headlines and biblical conspiracies, daily. You can also follow my blog: Ancient Conspiracies, to gain access to my resources.
And if you're LOVING what you hear, please consider supporting my efforts so that I can continue to share this message with others.
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/ancient-conspiracies/support
4/26/2023
48:18
E24. Con[CERN]ed: How CERN May Play a Role In End-Time Prophecy
In today's episode, we are discussing the possible connection to the research happening at CERN and a very specific event straight out of the Book of Revelation. We're exploring portals, other dimensions, and how they connect to the bottomless pit.
If you're craving MORE than just the bi-weekly podcast, find me on Facebook where we share end-time headlines and biblical conspiracies, daily. You can also follow my blog: Ancient Conspiracies to gain access to my resources.
And if you're LOVING what you hear, please consider supporting my efforts so that I can continue to share this message with others.
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/ancient-conspiracies/support
4/12/2023
50:24
E23. Easter vs. Passover
In today's episode we answer the question: Should Christians celebrate Easter or Passover? If you're familiar with my podcast, the answer shouldn't surprise you. We're going to explore the pagan origins of Easter, which originated with an ancient pagan fertility goddess. We're also going to explore exactly how Christ became the ultimate fulfillment of the Feast of Passover. Spoiler Alert: This holy day was not intended solely for the Jews.
WARNING: certain sections of our discussion on Easter are NOT child appropriate.
If you're craving MORE than just the bi-weekly podcast, find me on Facebook where we share end-time headlines and biblical conspiracies, daily. You can also follow my blog: Ancient Conspiracies to gain access to my resources.
And if you're LOVING what you hear, please consider supporting my efforts so that I can continue to share this message with others.
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/ancient-conspiracies/support
This podcast offers unique biblical insights for popular modern conspiracies such as: aliens, the paranormal, mythology, secret societies, the destiny of America, the NWO, CERN, transhumanism, etc. And we explain, in depth, the history behind biblical topics such as: the feasts of Israel, ancient idol worship, the pagan roots of Christian holidays, fallen angels, the antichrist, the false prophet, and the occult. If you're looking for a biblical perspective on how this all ties together, you've come to the right place. You've probably never heard biblical history quite like this. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/ancient-conspiracies/support