#56 - Preparing Nutrient-Dense Meals From Scratch Every Day

You asked for it, and we did it. We finally did it! Alison and I have written our first Ancestral Kitchen Podcast cookbook, called Meals at the Ancestral Hearth. It's available now at farmandhearth.com/shop. This is an eCookbook you can download and start reading immediately, and you'll receive the link to two versions - one is formatted for printing and keeping in your kitchen because that's how I read my recipes, the other for reading on your eReader or mobile device, because that's how Alison reads her recipes.You know we aren't going to give you a prescriptive list of recipes that assumes you have access to a supermarket stuffed with globally imported processed foods, so what is in this book, and how did we come up with these meals? That is what this episode is about. The desire for creativity and the need for adaptability with seasonal fluctuations, time constraints, dietary restrictions and food availability.The recipes in this book are dishes that build the foundation of our daily kitchen rhythms. These foods make up meals our families eat on a weekly and daily basis, and of course, the foods follow ancestral principles for preparation.We included Alison's spicy lentils and cast-iron ground meat, my turkey noodle soup and sourdough pasta, and of course - the infamous lacto-fermented ice cream.We also wrote a number of articles that can only be found exclusively in this book - including Alison's thorough and detailed water kefir FAQ, my fresh egg preserving tips, the contents of our pantries, and so much more!In this episode, we will share about working around restrictions, catastrophic failure, and going off script with your cooking.