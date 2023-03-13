Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Ancestral Kitchen in the App
Listen to Ancestral Kitchen in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
Ancestral Kitchen

Ancestral Kitchen

Podcast Ancestral Kitchen
Podcast Ancestral Kitchen

Ancestral Kitchen

Alison Kay & Andrea Huehnerhoff
add
The Ancestral Kitchen is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by Alison, a European town-dweller and Andrea, living on a newly-created family farm in northwest Washin... More
ArtsFoodEducationHow ToHealth & FitnessNutrition
The Ancestral Kitchen is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by Alison, a European town-dweller and Andrea, living on a newly-created family farm in northwest Washin... More

Available Episodes

5 of 61
  • #57 - Celebrating the Ancestral Food of Wales
    In this episode, Alison talks to Carwyn Graves, author of Welsh Food Stories, a beautiful chronicle of the ancestral food of Wales. They talk about food born from landscape, sustainability, women as the holders of ancestral heritage, fermentation, bread and much much more…* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *Alison's course, Rye Sourdough Bread: Mastering The Basics is here, with a 10% discount applied!Alison's Sowans oat fermentation course is here, with a 10% discount applied!Get cooking with our recipes in your kitchen: Meals at the Ancestral Kitchen, our Ecookbook is available here.Get 10% off any course at The Fermentation School: click here and use code AKP at checkout.Get 10% off US/Canada Bokashi supplies: click here and use code AKP.Get 10% off UK Bokashi supplies.Visit our (non-Amazon!) bookshop for a vast selection of ancestral cookbooks: US link here and UK link here.* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *Our podcast is sponsored by Patrons in ancestral kitchens around the world!Patrons can choose to simply sponsor the podcast, or select from a variety of levels with benefits including additional bonus content, monthly live Zoom calls, a private podcast feed stuffed with bonus content from Alison and Andrea as well as our podcast guests, and a Discord discussion group.To read more about becoming a patron and explore the various levels, click here!* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *5* reviews on Apple Podcasts, mean the world to us!Here's how you can leave one:Open the Apple Podcast appFind Ancestral Kitchen Podcast in your libraryScroll down to 'ratings and reviews'Click on 'write a review', give us 5*s and then tell us why you love listening in the box below* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * Resources:Get your copy of Welsh Food Stories:Get the book in the UK via our bookstoreGet the book in the US at Barnes & Noble or hereVisit Carwyn's website (and join his mailing list) here* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *Come find us on Instagram:Andrea is at
    5/8/2023
    1:10:30
  • #56 - Preparing Nutrient-Dense Meals From Scratch Every Day
    You asked for it, and we did it. We finally did it! Alison and I have written our first Ancestral Kitchen Podcast cookbook, called Meals at the Ancestral Hearth. It's available now at farmandhearth.com/shop. This is an eCookbook you can download and start reading immediately, and you'll receive the link to two versions - one is formatted for printing and keeping in your kitchen because that’s how I read my recipes, the other for reading on your eReader or mobile device, because that’s how Alison reads her recipes.You know we aren’t going to give you a prescriptive list of recipes that assumes you have access to a supermarket stuffed with globally imported processed foods, so what is in this book, and how did we come up with these meals? That is what this episode is about. The desire for creativity and the need for adaptability with seasonal fluctuations, time constraints, dietary restrictions and food availability.The recipes in this book are dishes that build the foundation of our daily kitchen rhythms. These foods make up meals our families eat on a weekly and daily basis, and of course, the foods follow ancestral principles for preparation.We included Alison’s spicy lentils and cast-iron ground meat, my turkey noodle soup and sourdough pasta, and of course - the infamous lacto-fermented ice cream.We also wrote a number of articles that can only be found exclusively in this book - including Alison’s thorough and detailed water kefir FAQ, my fresh egg preserving tips, the contents of our pantries, and so much more!In this episode, we will share about working around restrictions, catastrophic failure, and going off script with your cooking. Visit farmandhearth.com/shop to check out the book and look at the table of contents. Thank you for listening and supporting the podcast!* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *Alison's course, Rye Sourdough Bread: Mastering The Basics is here, with a 10% discount applied!Alison's Sowans oat fermentation course is here, with a 10% discount applied!Get cooking with our recipes in your kitchen: Meals at the Ancestral Kitchen, our Ecookbook is available here.Get 10% off any course at The Fermentation School: click here and use code AKP at checkout.Get 10% off US/Canada Bokashi supplies: click here and use code AKP.Get 10% off UK Bokashi supplies.Visit our (non-Amazon!) bookshop for a vast selection of ancestral cookbooks: US link here and UK link here.* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *Our podcast is sponsored by Patrons in ancestral kitchens around the world!Patrons can choose to simply sponsor the podcast, or select from a variety of levels with benefits including additional bonus content, monthly live Zoom...
    4/24/2023
    1:23:03
  • #55 - Anita from Weston A Price Recipes
    Making the Weston A Price principles accessible, simple, and approachable for everybody is what Anita is so good at. Anita is a wife and mother living in Colorado, USA, serving up delicious, nourishing meals every day. She has mastered the ancestral food principles, and she can teach you how to roast a whole chicken and make the gravy in just a few sentences! She shares these recipes generously at westonapricerecipes.com. Andrea got to sit down with her today and learn about the health crisis that drove Anita towards ancestral food, what she and her children did when they discovered tooth decay, how she doesn’t menu plan - that rebellious love of flexibility helps to create the easy recipes she shares with all of us. We also talked about her Ukrainian and Indian food background, reducing stress in the kitchen and so much more. We finished this episode feeling refreshed, encouraged, and ready for some whipped raspberry panna cotta! Patrons supporting the podcast are invited to check the podcast Treasure Trove for a few of our favorite recipes from Anita’s website in a printable PDF, as well as a bonus after-show conversation.* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *Alison's course, Rye Sourdough Bread: Mastering The Basics is here, with a 10% discount applied!Alison's Sowans oat fermentation course is here, with a 10% discount applied!Get cooking with our recipes in your kitchen: Meals at the Ancestral Kitchen, our Ecookbook is available here.Get 10% off any course at The Fermentation School: click here and use code AKP at checkout.Get 10% off US/Canada Bokashi supplies: click here and use code AKP.Get 10% off UK Bokashi supplies.Visit our (non-Amazon!) bookshop for a vast selection of ancestral cookbooks: US link here and UK link here.* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *Our podcast is sponsored by Patrons in ancestral kitchens around the world!Patrons can choose to simply sponsor the podcast, or select from a variety of levels with benefits including additional bonus content, monthly live Zoom calls, a private podcast feed stuffed with bonus content from Alison and Andrea as well as our podcast guests, and a Discord discussion group.To read more about becoming a patron and explore the various levels, click here!* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *5* reviews on Apple Podcasts, mean the world to us!Here's how you can leave
    4/10/2023
    1:04:08
  • #54 - What Have We Done To Beer?! (& What Can We Do About It?)
    Did you know that women have been the predominant brewers of beer throughout history....up to just 400 years ago?How about that up till that same time period beer tasted completely different to the beer we are used to now?Join us in this episode to hear the real story of beer, how we messed it up and why Alison is passionate about bringing beer back where it belongs - the kitchen!* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *Alison's course, Rye Sourdough Bread: Mastering The Basics is here, with a 10% discount applied!Alison's Sowans oat fermentation course is here, with a 10% discount applied!Get cooking with our recipes in your kitchen: Meals at the Ancestral Kitchen, our Ecookbook is available here.Get 10% off any course at The Fermentation School: click here and use code AKP at checkout.Get 10% off US/Canada Bokashi supplies: click here and use code AKP.Get 10% off UK Bokashi supplies.Visit our (non-Amazon!) bookshop for a vast selection of ancestral cookbooks: US link here and UK link here.* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *Our podcast is sponsored by Patrons in ancestral kitchens around the world!Patrons can choose to simply sponsor the podcast, or select from a variety of levels with benefits including additional bonus content, monthly live Zoom calls, a private podcast feed stuffed with bonus content from Alison and Andrea as well as our podcast guests, and a Discord discussion group.To read more about becoming a patron and explore the various levels, click here!* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *5* reviews on Apple Podcasts, mean the world to us!Here's how you can leave one:Open the Apple Podcast appFind Ancestral Kitchen Podcast in your libraryScroll down to 'ratings and reviews'Click on 'write a review', give us 5*s and then tell us why you love listening in the box below* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * Resources:Tudor Monastery Farm Episode 3www.instagram.com/cantquitcomicsCantquitcomics.comPatron monthly live calls
    3/27/2023
    1:12:46
  • #53 - Raw Milk: Our Ancestral Heritage
    Have you wondered if raw milk is truly safe? Why did we start pasteurizing it in the first place? Have our ancestors always drunk milk? What is the fermentation all about, and is it really necessary? In this episode, we will share some of what we have learned about raw milk over the past ten years. We will share some of the shocking history of the industrialization of milk, and we will also share why raw, living, un-tampered-with milk is considered a "perfect food". You will walk from this super excited about drinking raw milk, and you're probably going to want to buy a cow.* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *Alison's course, Rye Sourdough Bread: Mastering The Basics is here, with a 10% discount applied!Alison's Sowans oat fermentation course is here, with a 10% discount applied!Get cooking with our recipes in your kitchen: Meals at the Ancestral Kitchen, our Ecookbook is available here.Get 10% off any course at The Fermentation School: click here and use code AKP at checkout.Get 10% off US/Canada Bokashi supplies: click here and use code AKP.Get 10% off UK Bokashi supplies.Visit our (non-Amazon!) bookshop for a vast selection of ancestral cookbooks: US link here and UK link here.* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *Our podcast is sponsored by Patrons in ancestral kitchens around the world!Patrons can choose to simply sponsor the podcast, or select from a variety of levels with benefits including additional bonus content, monthly live Zoom calls, a private podcast feed stuffed with bonus content from Alison and Andrea as well as our podcast guests, and a Discord discussion group.To read more about becoming a patron and explore the various levels, click here!* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *5* reviews on Apple Podcasts, mean the world to us!Here's how you can leave one:Open the Apple Podcast appFind Ancestral Kitchen Podcast in your libraryScroll down to 'ratings and reviews'Click on 'write a review', give us 5*s and then tell us why you love listening in the box below* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * Resources:Andrea's old blog: switching to real food Part IAndrea's old blog: buying into a cow-share and finding local food after a...
    3/13/2023
    1:26:28

More Arts podcasts

About Ancestral Kitchen

The Ancestral Kitchen is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by Alison, a European town-dweller and Andrea, living on a newly-created family farm in northwest Washington state. Pull up a chair at the table and join us as we talk about eating, cooking and living with ancient ancestral food wisdom in a modern-world kitchen. Find us both on Instagram: Andrea: www.instagram.com/farmandhearth Alison: www.instagram.com/ancestral_kitchen Podcast theme and audio production by Robert Michael Kay, find him at www.robertmichaelkay.com
Podcast website

Listen to Ancestral Kitchen, Dhalgren Gallery : The Artists and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Ancestral Kitchen

Ancestral Kitchen

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Ancestral Kitchen: Podcasts in Family