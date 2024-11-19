Part 2: Hearst vs. Pulitzer

William Randolph Hearst has one goal: to dethrone Joseph Pulitzer as the king of newspapers. What follows is a circulation war like no other, where no tactic is off-limits. Hearst slashes prices to a penny, poaches top talent, and even lures away Pulitzer's pressroom cat. But it's his sensational coverage that truly captivates readers. From exposing corrupt ice trusts to smuggling Cuban revolutionaries, Hearst's 'new journalism' knows no bounds. He assembles his own 'murder squad,' races through city streets to catch killers, and brazenly claims credit for starting the Spanish-American War.As Hearst's influence grows, so do concerns about his unchecked power. When newsboys go on strike against his unfair practices, the self-proclaimed champion of the working class shows his true colors.