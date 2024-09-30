America First with Sebastian Gorka Podcast

MMGA: The end of an era. Dr. G and Mr. Reagan on Making Movies Great Again

Sebastian and Chris Kohls, AKA "Mr. Reagan," wrap up the 76th and final episode of "Making Movies Great Again" with a brief review of "The Muppet Christmas Carol," before discussing broader topics such as the incredible story of Donald Trump's life, and why human beings react so well to the power of a good story.Support the show: https://www.sebgorka.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.