America First with Sebastian Gorka Podcast

FBI releases pipe-bomber footage, 4 years late. Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First
Sebastian talks about the latest out of New Orleans and Las Vegas, the Speakership race, and more.
39:06
Our #1 job for President Trump. Michael Waltz with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First
Sebastian opens the second hour with Michael Waltz, his future boss and President-elect Trump's nominee for National Security Advisor, to talk about how the new Trump Administration will handle counter-terrorism.
38:48
MMGA: The end of an era. Dr. G and Mr. Reagan on Making Movies Great Again
Sebastian and Chris Kohls, AKA "Mr. Reagan," wrap up the 76th and final episode of "Making Movies Great Again" with a brief review of "The Muppet Christmas Carol," before discussing broader topics such as the incredible story of Donald Trump's life, and why human beings react so well to the power of a good story.
45:11
What you need to know about drones. Ryan McBeth with Sebastian Gorka One on One
Sebastian talks to his Newsmax colleague, Ryan McBeth, about the latest on the mystery drones in the U.S., as well as how drones have changed modern warfare forever.
51:50
The End of the Democratic Party as We Know It
In this episode of the Happy Women Podcast, Gloria Romero, a former California Senate majority leader, joins Jen and Katie and she shares her journey from being a lifelong Democrat to joining the Republican Party. She discusses her experiences in education, the challenges women face in politics, and the importance of parental rights in education. Gloria emphasizes the significance of the Latino vote and the need for outreach to this demographic. She also critiques the current state of the Democratic Party and expresses optimism for the future of American politics, encouraging women to take an active role in leadership.
