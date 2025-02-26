Deepfake Deception: Can You Trust What You See and Hear?

Deepfakes are getting smarter — is your security strategy keeping up? On this episode of The AI Proving Ground Podcast, cybersecurity veterans Kent Noyes and Chris Roberts expose the latest deepfake tactics used by cybercriminals, discuss real-world attacks that have cost companies millions, and share strategies for staying ahead of this AI-driven threat. They’ll also unpack the regulatory landscape and the broader geopolitical stakes at play.