Avoiding an AI Nightmare: Strategies for Scalable IT Infrastructure
AI strategy without execution is just a dream — but execution without strategy is a nightmare. In this episode of The AI Proving Ground Podcast, we dive into the critical components of AI-ready infrastructure with Jeff Fonke and Matt Halcomb, two experts in data center and high-performance architecture.
The Hidden Mechanics of AI: Understanding LLMs and Their Business Impact
Brian Vaughan and Jason Lu – two leading AI researchers at WWT – break down the latest advancements in large language models (LLMs), the rapid evolution of reasoning AI, and what it all means for businesses today. The discussion touches on DeepSeek’s efficiency breakthroughs, the transition from simple pattern prediction to true reasoning, and the growing role of agentic AI in enterprise applications.
Deepfake Deception: Can You Trust What You See and Hear?
Deepfakes are getting smarter — is your security strategy keeping up? On this episode of The AI Proving Ground Podcast, cybersecurity veterans Kent Noyes and Chris Roberts expose the latest deepfake tactics used by cybercriminals, discuss real-world attacks that have cost companies millions, and share strategies for staying ahead of this AI-driven threat. They’ll also unpack the regulatory landscape and the broader geopolitical stakes at play.
The Rise of Agentic AI: Building Autonomous Systems for the Enterprise
AI is evolving beyond simple prompts and responses. The future is agentic — AIs that think, act and collaborate to achieve complex goals without constant human guidance. But with this power comes new challenges in control, ethics and implementation. In this episode of The AI Proving Ground Podcast, WWT’s Marc DeSantis and Andy Weisman dive into the world of agentic frameworks — how they extend AI’s capabilities, what it takes to build them, and why a human-in-the-loop approach is still essential.
AI deployment and adoption is complex — this podcast makes it actionable. Join top experts, IT leaders and innovators as we explore AI’s toughest challenges, uncover real-world case studies, and reveal practical insights that drive AI ROI. From strategy to execution, we break down what works (and what doesn’t) in enterprise AI. New episodes every week.