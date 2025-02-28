Is Big Tech Shaping The Future Of AI? | Wendell Wallach
As AI races forward, one question looms large—who decides what’s right and wrong?Behind the breakthroughs and multi billion-dollar valuations, a power struggle is unfolding. Big Tech is quietly shaping AI policy in the shadows, and governments are stuck playing catch-up. In this episode, I speak with Wendell Wallach, a foremost expert on AI ethics and governance, to break down the challenges and power dynamics steering the course of AI.Co-author of Moral Machines and a key figure at Yale and Carnegie Council, Wendell has spent decades thinking about how to align AI with human values.We cover: • why rogue superintelligence isn’t the biggest threat • how Big Tech is quietly shaping AI policies • AGI vs. ASI: When AI starts making its own rulesConnect with us here: 1. Wendell Wallach: https://www.linkedin.com/in/wendell-wallach-246ba69/2. George Bandarian: https://www.linkedin.com/in/georgebandarian/3. Untapped Ventures: https://www.linkedin.com/company/untappedventures00:00 Trailer00:55 Introduction01:59 AI uplifting humanity04:09 Moral machines09:58 Big tech oligopoly16:00 Cold War18:59 AI will take over the world?29:57 Nefarious purposes34:32 Trade-offs and safeguards38:11 Data security41:00 Finding product market fit43:25 Human dangers47:46 Outro
Ex-OpenAI Insider on AGI, DeepMind & AI | Logan Kilpatrick
He built AI-powered lunar rovers at NASA.He was in the room when GPT launched. Now, Logan Kilpatrick is helping developers push the boundaries of AI at Google DeepMind.In this episode, Logan shares his front-row view of AI’s most pivotal moments—and how they hint at the next paradigm shifts.We also get into:• inside Open AI on Launch day• how Google DeepMind’s Gemini 2.0 Flash is flipping the script on AI economics• the open-source vs. proprietary AI debate, and• why AI’s next frontier is deeply integrated, multimodal agentsPlus, Logan unpacks his insights as an investor—where he sees opportunity in AI, what founders keep getting wrong, and why the most successful startups won’t look like today’s incumbents.00:00 Trailer01:19 Introduction02:41 Inspired by Floppybird03:53 OpenAI Developer Relations08:55 Where AI is heading14:41 Google DeepMind17:47 As an AI founder, B2B and GSuite customer21:29 Better model, low cost27:12 Agentic AI and Google Gemini29:32 AGI and DeekSeek35:55 Investor and AI founder perspectives44:43 What's next from Google48:38 Outro
Move Aside DeepSeek, Here’s Liquid AI, a $2B LLM Startup from MIT, Inspired by Worms | Agentic EP 10
Bigger AI models dominate the headlines—but what if the real breakthrough lies in making AI smaller?In this episode, I sit down with Ramin Hasani, Alexander Amini, and Daniela Rus—who are at the helm of Liquid AI—to discuss how their approach challenges conventional architectures and unlocks new frontiers for AI deployment.Also on the docket:• Ramin explains how insights from a microscopic worm led to a novel AI model.• Alexander breaks down why Liquid AI operates efficiently on local devices—without compromising modality.• Daniela exposes a critical flaw in today’s AI incumbents and why efficiency is the next major battleground.We also unpack all things DeepSeek—its implications for OpenAI, Meta, and enterprises scaling private AI. 00:00 Introduction02:03 Meet the Co-Founders03:01 The Birth of Liquid Neural Networks06:28 Applications and Impact of Liquid AI09:38 The Worm Model and Its Significance16:05 Mathematical Foundations and Breakthroughs24:29 Scaling AI for Real-World Applications28:05 Edge Computing and AI29:58 Future Prospects and Use Cases31:36 The Commoditization of AI Models32:22 Liquid AI: Reducing Intelligence Costs to Zero32:53 Diverse Applications of AI33:43 Case Studies and Real-World Examples38:05 The Impact of Deep Seek on the AI Ecosystem44:13 Advice for Aspiring AI Founders45:40 The Importance of Technical and Non-Technical Collaboration51:03 Ramin's Journey from Scientist to Entrepreneur53:31 Liquid AI's Vision for 202555:10 Conclusion and Future Prospects
4x Neurotech AI Founder w/ $650M+ Exits Shares PMF & Fundraising | Agentic EP 09
For years, $7.2B in U.S. government-backed neuroperformance research sat untouched—proven cognitive enhancements with no commercial application.David Bach saw the gap. Optios is bridging classified IP with market demand, transforming military-grade neuroscience into real-world performance gains.The upside? Monumental. The imbalance? Even bigger.We dive into:• how declassified DOD research is unlocking a new frontier in neurotech• the hidden psychology behind winning investor buy-in• what $600M+ in exits taught him about product-market fitConnect with us here:1. David Bach:https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-bach-md-0b81b29/2. George Bandarian:https://www.linkedin.com/in/georgebandarian/3. Untapped Ventures:https://www.linkedin.com/company/untappedventures00:00 Trailer01:20 Introduction01:46 David Bach04:46 Journey to Harvard10:26 Founding Optios16:08 Tech Transfer and Market Research22:09 The Future of Neuro-Performance28:33 Key Lessons for Founders33:34 Fundraising Insights37:29 Closing Thoughts
The Secret Sauce to Scalable AI Agents | Agentic EP 08
AI agents will drive the next wave of automation—but only if they stop breaking.
In this episode, I’m joined by Alex Reibman, Adam Silverman, and Braelyn Boynton, the powerhouse team behind Agency.
Together, they’re tackling the toughest challenges in AI agent development, from failure recovery to debugging and slashing operational costs.
In this episode:
• Alex reveals why today’s AI agents break in unpredictable ways—and how Agency is solving it.
• Adam unpacks OpenAI’s latest agent release and its ripple effects across the ecosystem.
• Braelyn explains how they’re standardizing agent development, lowering barriers for builders everywhere.
Let’s dive in.
Featuring insights from founders, investors, and industry leaders, we dive into the impact of Agentic AI on industry and society, breakthroughs in machine learning, the future of responsible AI, and the convergence of human and machine intelligence.