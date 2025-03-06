Seasons By the Well: Advent and Lent Reflection and Meditation

Sunday, March 31
Episode 47: EASTER SUNDAY
Scripture Reading:
John 20:18
Meditation:
Take a moment to find a quiet space, free from distractions. Close your eyes and center yourself in God's presence.
HE IS RISEN!
As our Lenten Journey comes to a close this week, please support future projects:
RATE and REVIEW this podcast on the platform you use to listen to these episodes. This will help the podcast reach more listeners in need of this inspirational message.
SUBSCRIBE and FOLLOW this podcast to make sure you receive updates when new Seasons are published.
FOLLOW me on other platforms for continued Faithful Inspiration:
Instagram: @_bythewell
YouTube: @_bythewell
Pinterest: @_bythewell
Facebook: @praybythewell
Email: [email protected]
(for newsletters and updates)
BY THE WELL Podcast (please SUBSCRIBE)
SPOTIFY
APPLE PODCASTS