Seasons By the Well: Advent and Lent Reflection and Meditation

Lent 2025: Ash Wednesday - Reflection and Renewal

Wednesday, March 5, 2025Episode 1: Ash Wednesday - Reflection and RenewalIntroduction:In this first episode of "Seasons By the Well: Lenten Reflections and Meditations," I welcome you to the beginning of Lent, known as Ash Wednesday. Together, let us set the stage for our own personal 40-day Lenten journey of introspection, renewal, and spiritual growth.Scripture Reading:Genesis 3:19Introduction to Lent:The significance of Lent, is a period of prayer, service, and fasting lasting 40 days. Lent is symbolic of Jesus' 40 days in the wilderness, emphasizing the importance of preparation and testing before embarking on a new journey.Meditation:Find a quiet space free from distractions and focus on your breathing, inviting the presence of God, centering your hearts to hear God's word.Reflection Prompts:- Consider stumbling blocks in your relationship with God.- Identify steps to overcome these obstacles and deepen your spiritual connection.- Reflect on habits or distractions that pull you away from God's presence.If you have time, I also encourage you to read Matthew 6:1-18.I invite you to join me daily in this sacred journey of Lent. I encourage you to embrace the transformative power of God's grace in your life.Note: Each episode of "Seasons By the Well: Lenten Reflections and Meditations" will follow a similar format, providing daily reflections, guided meditations, and opportunities for personal growth throughout the Lenten season.