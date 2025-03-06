Powered by RND
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualitySeasons By the Well: Advent and Lent Reflection and Meditation
Seasons By the Well: Advent and Lent Reflection and Meditation

By the Well
Welcome to 'Seasons By the Well,' where each day is an invitation to immerse yourself in reflections, prayers, and meditations spanning the entire liturgical ca...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

  • Lent 2025: Taking Up Our Crosses
    Episode 2: Taking Up Our CrossesIntroduction:In this second episode of "Seasons By the Well: Lent Reflections and Meditations," I invite you to explore the theme of taking up your crosses. Join me as I guide you through a moment of spiritual reflection and growth.Scripture Reading:Luke 9:23Meditation:Find a quiet space free from distractions and focus on your breathing, inviting the presence of God, centering your hearts to hear God's word. I encourage you to consider the challenges you are currently facing and how you can surrender them to God in prayer.Reflection Prompts:Consider the challenges you are facing in your life right now. What crosses are you carrying? What worries weigh heavy on your heart? Take a moment to surrender these burdens to God, trusting in His infinite love and mercy.I invite you to join me daily in this sacred journey of Lent. I encourage you to embrace the transformative power of God's grace in your life.The best way you can support this podcast is by taking a few moments to RATE & REVIEW on your podcast app. This will ensure this podcast is visible to more listeners.Also, if you desire additional faithful inspiration beyond this podcast, follow me on Instagram @_bythewell. There, we can continue our journey together, sharing reflections, thoughts, and moments of spiritual connection.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/_bythewell/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Note: Each episode of "Seasons By the Well: Lent Reflections and Meditations" will follow a similar format, providing daily reflections, guided meditations, and opportunities for personal growth throughout the Lenten season.
    7:13
  • Lent 2025: Ash Wednesday - Reflection and Renewal
    Wednesday, March 5, 2025Episode 1: Ash Wednesday - Reflection and RenewalIntroduction:In this first episode of "Seasons By the Well: Lenten Reflections and Meditations," I welcome you to the beginning of Lent, known as Ash Wednesday. Together, let us set the stage for our own personal 40-day Lenten journey of introspection, renewal, and spiritual growth.Scripture Reading:Genesis 3:19Introduction to Lent:The significance of Lent, is a period of prayer, service, and fasting lasting 40 days. Lent is symbolic of Jesus' 40 days in the wilderness, emphasizing the importance of preparation and testing before embarking on a new journey.Meditation:Find a quiet space free from distractions and focus on your breathing, inviting the presence of God, centering your hearts to hear God's word.Reflection Prompts:- Consider stumbling blocks in your relationship with God.- Identify steps to overcome these obstacles and deepen your spiritual connection.- Reflect on habits or distractions that pull you away from God's presence.If you have time, I also encourage you to read Matthew 6:1-18.I invite you to join me daily in this sacred journey of Lent. I encourage you to embrace the transformative power of God's grace in your life.The best way you can support this podcast is by taking a few moments to RATE & REVIEW on your podcast app. This will ensure this podcast is visible to more listeners.Also, if you desire additional faithful inspiration beyond this podcast, follow me on Instagram @_bythewell. There, we can continue our journey together, sharing reflections, thoughts, and moments of spiritual connection.⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/_bythewell/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Note: Each episode of "Seasons By the Well: Lenten Reflections and Meditations" will follow a similar format, providing daily reflections, guided meditations, and opportunities for personal growth throughout the Lenten season.
    7:40
  • Lent 2025: Introduction and Preparation
    Welcome to "Seasons By the Well: Lenten Reflections".Join me with through daily prayer, meditation, and reflections through this Lenten season. Take time to prepare yourself for the resurrection of our Lord Jesus, to carve out time in your busy schedule to take time during this season to become closer to God.To be prepared for this Lenten journey:1) Make sure you subscribe and follow this podcast and turn on notifications so that you will receive notifications once the new day's podcast is uploaded.2) Carve some quiet time and space to listen to this podcast every day. Preferably in the morning, when you first wake up.3) Have a dedicated journal and pen handy to jot down any inspiration during this reflection and follow the daily journal prompts.The best way you can support this podcast is by taking a few moments to RATE & REVIEW on your podcast app. This will ensure this podcast is visible to more listeners.Also, if you desire additional faithful inspiration beyond this podcast, follow me on Instagram @_bythewell. There, we can continue our journey together, sharing reflections, thoughts, and moments of spiritual connection.⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/_bythewell/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    3:50
  • Lent: EASTER SUNDAY
    Sunday, March 31 Episode 47: EASTER SUNDAY Scripture Reading: John 20:18 Meditation: Take a moment to find a quiet space, free from distractions. Close your eyes and center yourself in God's presence. HE IS RISEN! As our Lenten Journey comes to a close this week, please support future projects: RATE and REVIEW this podcast on the platform you use to listen to these episodes. This will help the podcast reach more listeners in need of this inspirational message. SUBSCRIBE and FOLLOW this podcast to make sure you receive updates when new Seasons are published. FOLLOW me on other platforms for continued Faithful Inspiration: Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠@_bythewell ⁠⁠⁠ YouTube: ⁠⁠⁠@_bythewell⁠⁠⁠ Pinterest: @_bythewell Facebook: ⁠⁠⁠@praybythewell⁠⁠⁠ Email: [email protected] (for newsletters and updates) BY THE WELL Podcast (please SUBSCRIBE) ⁠⁠SPOTIFY⁠⁠ ⁠⁠APPLE PODCASTS⁠
    8:26
  • Lent: Holy Saturday
    Saturday, March 30 Episode 46: Holy Saturday SILENCE Meditation: Take a moment to find a quiet space, free from distractions. Close your eyes and center yourself in God's presence. As our Lenten Journey comes to a close this week, please support future projects: RATE and REVIEW this podcast on the platform you use to listen to these episodes. This will help the podcast reach more listeners in need of this inspirational message. SUBSCRIBE and FOLLOW this podcast to make sure you receive updates when new Seasons are published. FOLLOW me on other platforms for continued Faithful Inspiration: Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠@_bythewell ⁠⁠⁠ YouTube: ⁠⁠⁠@_bythewell⁠⁠⁠ Pinterest: @_bythewell Facebook: ⁠⁠⁠@praybythewell⁠⁠⁠ Email: [email protected] (for newsletters and updates) BY THE WELL Podcast (please SUBSCRIBE) ⁠⁠SPOTIFY⁠⁠ ⁠⁠APPLE PODCASTS⁠
About Seasons By the Well: Advent and Lent Reflection and Meditation

Welcome to 'Seasons By the Well,' where each day is an invitation to immerse yourself in reflections, prayers, and meditations spanning the entire liturgical calendar. Join us as we explore the spiritual tapestry of Advent, Lent, and beyond, offering a daily mini-retreat that deepens your connection with faith and reflection to pause and embrace these very special moments.
