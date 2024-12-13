Admittedly: College Admissions with Thomas Caleel

S3E19: College Application Planning Tips for Juniors

In this episode of the "Admittedly" podcast, host Thomas Caleel speaks directly to high school juniors and their parents, offering actionable insights on preparing for the college admissions process. With a focus on planning and strategy, Thomas emphasizes steps that students can take now to set themselves up for success next fall. Summary of Key Points: 1. Planning and Academic Preparation: Thomas encourages juniors to think ahead by working backward from their goals, even if those goals are not yet fully defined. He discusses the importance of building a strong academic profile by taking challenging courses in areas related to intended college majors, understanding academic strengths and weaknesses, and developing relationships with teachers for future recommendations. 2. Strategic Testing Preparation: Juniors should begin preparing for standardized tests, selecting either the SAT or ACT based on practice test performance and comfort with the format. Thomas highlights the importance of consistent study, understanding test structures, and being strategic about test dates to achieve the best possible scores. 3. Extracurricular Depth and Leadership: Thomas stresses the value of focusing on a few meaningful extracurricular activities, preferably with leadership roles or community engagement beyond school clubs. Genuine commitment and demonstrated impact, rather than superficial "passion projects," are key to standing out in the admissions process. 4. Planning for Summer and Building on Experience: With summer approaching, Thomas suggests seeking meaningful internships, selective programs, or impactful work experiences. Avoiding pay-to-play programs, juniors should focus on intentional, resume-building activities that reflect genuine interests and make a difference in their communities. Thomas urges juniors to start planning now for their own admissions journey, emphasizing the importance of intentionality and self-reflection. By strategically preparing academically, investing in meaningful extracurriculars, and building strong test scores, students can put their best foot forward when the time comes. Follow @admittedlyco on Instagram and TikTok for ongoing tips and guidance throughout the college admissions process. About Thomas Caleel: Thomas is an alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania. After earning his MBA at the Wharton School of Business in 2003, he moved to Silicon Valley. For three years, he was Director of MBA Admissions and Financial Aid at Wharton. He worked closely with admissions professionals, students, alumni, and professors to curate the best possible MBA class. Thomas has been an entrepreneur his entire life in the fields of finance, agriculture, wellness, and sporting goods. As the founder of Global Education Opportunities LLC, he works as a high-level admissions advisor to help families and students achieve their education goals. Thomas started the podcast Admittedly because he is passionate about demystifying the application process for all parents and applicants.