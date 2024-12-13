Powered by RND
PodcastsEducationAdmittedly: College Admissions with Thomas Caleel
Listen to Admittedly: College Admissions with Thomas Caleel in the App
Listen to Admittedly: College Admissions with Thomas Caleel in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Admittedly: College Admissions with Thomas Caleel

Podcast Admittedly: College Admissions with Thomas Caleel
Thomas Caleel
Does thinking about applying to college, grad school, or prep school make your head spin? The Admittedly Podcast is for both parents and students preparing for ...
EducationTutorials

Available Episodes

5 of 75
  • S3E22: Don't Be Afraid of Your Admissions Essays!
    In this episode of the Admittedly Podcast, host Thomas Caleel emphasizes the critical role of courage in crafting standout college application essays. Drawing from his experience reviewing thousands of essays, Thomas shares insights into why authentic, bold storytelling is essential for making an impression on admissions officers. He discusses how vulnerability, self-awareness, and owning your unique story can set applicants apart in a sea of polished but impersonal submissions. Key Takeaways: Courage Over Conformity: Avoid mimicking “successful essays” found online. Let your unique voice and personal experiences guide your storytelling. Own Your Story: Don’t soft-sell your accomplishments. Showcase your successes and challenges with pride and authenticity, focusing on what drives you. Embrace Vulnerability: Essays should be personal and sometimes uncomfortable to write, as they offer a glimpse into your motivations, character, and growth. Be Fearlessly Honest: Share your lived experiences—even failures—and how they shaped you. This honesty resonates with admissions officers seeking genuine insight into applicants. Not Every School Will Say Yes—And That’s Okay: A bold essay might not appeal to every institution, but it will connect with the schools that are the best fit for you. College essays are an opportunity to share your authentic self and connect with schools that align with your story. Be brave, bold, and unafraid to show your vulnerability. Follow Thomas on Instagram and TikTok at @admittedlyco for more thoughts and guidance.
    --------  
    11:02
  • S3E21: Why (and How) You Should Plan Ahead
    In this episode, Thomas provides a detailed roadmap for parents to support their children throughout high school to maximize success in the college admissions process. Addressing each high school year individually, Thomas highlights how intentional planning, academic focus, and extracurricular depth can set students apart. This episode equips parents with practical strategies to guide their children while allowing them to explore and pursue their authentic passions. Key Takeaways Start Freshman Year with Intentional Foundations Focus on acclimating to high school, building study habits, and exploring interests. Establish a strong academic base, as grades from freshman year are critical for long-term success. Prioritize Academic Support and Adaptation Ensure your child gets extra help when needed, whether through tutoring, peer support, or teacher engagement. Early identification and accommodation of learning differences can be crucial, especially for standardized testing. Sophomore Year: Focus and Refine Interests Narrow extracurricular activities to a few key areas that align with your child’s passions. Encourage deeper involvement outside of school activities to help them stand out in competitive applicant pools. Junior Year: Academic Excellence and Strategic Planning Junior year is the time to excel academically; grades here are particularly impactful. Begin standardized test preparation early and be consistent with practice. Engage with college counselors and begin crafting a well-balanced college list. Leverage Summer Opportunities Thoughtfully Summers should involve meaningful activities like internships, academic programs, or work experience. Activities should demonstrate initiative, leadership, and alignment with academic or personal interests. Empower Authentic Interests Encourage students to explore what they genuinely love without overly managing their path. Admissions officers value self-awareness and authentic passion over highly curated resumes. Prepare for the Application Process Early Start data entry for applications over the summer and identify key narratives for essays. Foster relationships with teachers and counselors to ensure strong recommendation letters. Conclusion:Planning ahead is the foundation of a successful college admissions journey. By fostering your child's authentic interests, focusing on strategic choices, and supporting their academic and extracurricular growth, you can help them navigate this process with confidence. For more tips and guidance, follow Thomas on Instagram and TikTok at @admittedlyco.
    --------  
    37:30
  • S3E20: Getting the Most out of Undergrad Interviews
    In this episode of the Admittedly podcast, host Thomas Caleel dives into the college interview process, offering insights for seniors navigating interview invites and juniors preparing for their future applications. From understanding the importance of interviews to tips for making a strong impression, Thomas shares practical advice to help students shine. Summary of Key Points: 1. Understand the Interview Process: Thomas explains the differences between interviews that count as evaluations versus alumni conversations. Knowing whether the interview plays a significant role in admissions helps students tailor their preparation and approach. 2. Professional Communication: Respond promptly and professionally to interview invitations. Thomas provides tips for crafting a thoughtful response to your interviewer, emphasizing the importance of clarity, courtesy, and preparedness. 3. Preparation is Key: Students should reread their essays, review their reasons for choosing the school, and research their interviewer if possible. Thomas also discusses how to approach commonly asked questions like "Tell me about yourself" in a structured and engaging way. 4. Engage Thoughtfully: Be ready to ask meaningful questions about the school and your interviewer’s experience. Avoid "Google questions" or overly technical queries. Instead, focus on topics that demonstrate intellectual curiosity and genuine interest. 5. Follow Up and Reflect: After the interview, send a personalized thank-you email or note. If there were unresolved questions during the interview, use the follow-up as an opportunity to provide answers or clarify any points. College interviews are an opportunity to showcase your personality and demonstrate your fit for a school. With preparation, thoughtful engagement, and professionalism, you can turn an interview into a standout moment in your application. For more tips and guidance, follow Thomas on Instagram and TikTok at @admittedlyco.
    --------  
    15:13
  • S3E19: College Application Planning Tips for Juniors
    In this episode of the "Admittedly" podcast, host Thomas Caleel speaks directly to high school juniors and their parents, offering actionable insights on preparing for the college admissions process. With a focus on planning and strategy, Thomas emphasizes steps that students can take now to set themselves up for success next fall. Summary of Key Points: 1. Planning and Academic Preparation: Thomas encourages juniors to think ahead by working backward from their goals, even if those goals are not yet fully defined. He discusses the importance of building a strong academic profile by taking challenging courses in areas related to intended college majors, understanding academic strengths and weaknesses, and developing relationships with teachers for future recommendations. 2. Strategic Testing Preparation: Juniors should begin preparing for standardized tests, selecting either the SAT or ACT based on practice test performance and comfort with the format. Thomas highlights the importance of consistent study, understanding test structures, and being strategic about test dates to achieve the best possible scores. 3. Extracurricular Depth and Leadership: Thomas stresses the value of focusing on a few meaningful extracurricular activities, preferably with leadership roles or community engagement beyond school clubs. Genuine commitment and demonstrated impact, rather than superficial "passion projects," are key to standing out in the admissions process. 4. Planning for Summer and Building on Experience: With summer approaching, Thomas suggests seeking meaningful internships, selective programs, or impactful work experiences. Avoiding pay-to-play programs, juniors should focus on intentional, resume-building activities that reflect genuine interests and make a difference in their communities. Thomas urges juniors to start planning now for their own admissions journey, emphasizing the importance of intentionality and self-reflection. By strategically preparing academically, investing in meaningful extracurriculars, and building strong test scores, students can put their best foot forward when the time comes. Follow @admittedlyco on Instagram and TikTok for ongoing tips and guidance throughout the college admissions process. About Thomas Caleel: Thomas is an alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania. After earning his MBA at the Wharton School of Business in 2003, he moved to Silicon Valley. For three years, he was Director of MBA Admissions and Financial Aid at Wharton. He worked closely with admissions professionals, students, alumni, and professors to curate the best possible MBA class. Thomas has been an entrepreneur his entire life in the fields of finance, agriculture, wellness, and sporting goods. As the founder of Global Education Opportunities LLC, he works as a high-level admissions advisor to help families and students achieve their education goals. Thomas started the podcast Admittedly because he is passionate about demystifying the application process for all parents and applicants.
    --------  
    27:42
  • S3E18: Getting Creative with the UChicago Supplement (2024)
    In this episode of the "Admittedly" podcast, host Thomas Caleel explores the unique and creative nature of the University of Chicago supplement, offering advice on how to approach the school's open-ended and thought-provoking essay prompts. He discusses the value of creativity and how to craft responses that reflect the university's intellectual spirit. Summary of Key Points: 1. Embrace Creativity: The University of Chicago supplement encourages applicants to think outside the box, offering an "unlimited universe" of prompts, or even the chance to create your own. Thomas emphasizes the importance of being genuinely creative, using fresh ideas to challenge conventional thinking, and crafting a response that reflects your unique perspective on the world. 2. How UChicago Fits You: In the second question, applicants are asked how the University of Chicago’s educational environment aligns with their intellectual goals. Thomas advises linking the creative energy from the first essay to your academic aspirations, demonstrating how UChicago’s offerings will help you grow and achieve your personal goals. The University of Chicago supplement is a chance to showcase your creativity and intellectual curiosity. By embracing the freedom of the prompts and crafting an essay that aligns with UChicago’s values, you can stand out as a fearless, unique thinker. For more insights and tips on college admissions, follow @admittedlypodcast on TikTok and Instagram.  
    --------  
    4:33

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Admittedly: College Admissions with Thomas Caleel

Does thinking about applying to college, grad school, or prep school make your head spin? The Admittedly Podcast is for both parents and students preparing for or navigating school admissions. We aim to demystify the admissions process and share with you what you really need to know to succeed. Our host, Thomas Caleel, former director of MBA admissions and financial aid for the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, is here to help. He is a lifelong entrepreneur and CEO of a global admissions consulting agency where he works with families worldwide to help them achieve their educational goals. New episodes go live every Tuesday and Thursday. Learn from our guest speakers, live coaching sessions, and weekly solo episodes. Have admissions questions you'd like answered on the show? Apply to be coached by Thomas himself on one of our upcoming recordings. In this podcast, we don't promise easy answers or quick fixes. But with decades of experience under his belt, Thomas will address the practical aspects of applying to school and how to think like an admissions officer to improve your college or prep school application.
Podcast website

Listen to Admittedly: College Admissions with Thomas Caleel, The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 6:31:53 AM