  • A Note from Tessa on Evan Gershkovich
    The final episode of our first season is coming soon, but first: a message from Tessa on the arrest of her friend, Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who is wrongfully detained in Russia. For more information, visit www.freegershkovich.com.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/18/2023
    4:39
  • Ch. 11 - Repress It, Suppress It
    The case of Earl Washington left a permanent stain on Virginia’s state crime lab. What does this case, and its aftermath, reveal about the lab's record of reviewing misconduct within its own four walls?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/11/2023
    31:35
  • Ch. 10 - The Ultimate Form of Gaslighting
    As we approach the end of our reporting, Tessa revisits Gina Demas, the whistleblower, to see where the events of our story have left her, and to give her an update on our investigation. Will she get any vindication?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/4/2023
    20:52
  • Ch. 9 – The Burden
    Three women attacked on one fateful night in Norfolk, Virginia. All three identify the same man. Decades after his conviction, DNA analysis proves his innocence, leaving the women with more questions than answers. The people falsely convicted are not the only ones whose lives are turned upside down when the system gets it wrong.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/28/2023
    35:10
  • Ch. 8 - Lights and Sirens
    In the midst of our reporting, another man is exonerated based on Mary Jane Burton’s clippings – Winston Scott. But one thing isn’t clear: why was Scott convicted in the first place? Reporter Tessa Kramer takes the original serology reports to an expert. Did Burton have a hand in Scott’s conviction? See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/21/2023
    26:05

About Admissible: Shreds of Evidence

Admissible examines how a key building block of our justice system – evidence itself – is often flawed, disputed, or even manipulated. Hosted by reporter Tessa Kramer, the first season of Admissible investigates the story of 13 men who were exonerated thanks to the discovery of shreds of evidence saved by a forensic scientist named Mary Jane Burton. Burton was hailed as a hero for saving the evidence, but the story behind “the Mary Jane files” is far more complicated and darker than it appears.

