Accidentally Informed
Accidentally Informed

Claudia Jordan and Erica Cobb
News
Accidentally Informed
  • Erica & Claudia Spill on The Breakfast Club + Serena’s Comeback, Lil Nas X & More 👀🔥
    'Accidentally Informed' is a fresh, dynamic talk show hosted by two unapologetically bold and witty women. Claudia Jordan and Erica Cobb dive into trending headlines and current events, breaking them down with humor, heart, and honesty.
    49:39
  Marques Houston Talks On New Film RUN 👽🔥 | Behind-the-Scenes Secrets + Star-Studded Cast
    Marques Houston is breaking down his brand-new sci-fi thriller RUN, hitting theaters nationwide August 29, 2025!From shocking behind-the-scenes stories to how this STACKED cast came together . Including Annie Ilonzeh, Erica Mena, Drew Sidora, Claudia Jordan, Obba Babatunde, and Marques himself 🙌🏾 ... this is one conversation you don't want to miss.
    18:16
  Dr. Spirit Gets Real on Body Image, Plastic Surgery & Friendship Breakups
    Today on Accidentally Informed, we're joined by the one and only Dr. Spirit. Nationally recognized therapist, author, and body image expert from the new series Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind. She's here to give us unfiltered, real talk about body image, plastic surgery, friendship breakups, and how to truly reconnect with yourself.We're diving into:✨ The hidden emotional reasons behind plastic surgery decisions.✨ How parents' cosmetic choices impact their kids.✨ Friend breakups, why they can hurt even more than romantic ones.✨ Celebrity surgery headlines from Larsa Pippen to Kathy Griffin.We're also breaking down today's biggest stories:💥 Porsha Williams' ex Simon in more legal trouble, will she have to sell?💥 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta's Yandy Smith admits to an "emotional connection" outside her marriage.💥 David Justice opens up about his marriage to Halle Berry.Plus, we're catching up on our King's Court recaps. From shocking eliminations to matchmaking twists and our predictions for who's popping the big question.This episode is packed with laughs, tea, and the kind of insight that will have you thinking long after it ends.Tell us in the comments: Would YOU ever get a cosmetic procedure and if so, why?
    1:00:40
  Drew Sidora SPILLS on Shamea's Apology, Stephen A vs Michelle Obama, & Brandi's Nair Disaster
    Drew Sidora stops by Accidentally Informed and the TEA is overflowing! ☕️First up Drew onShamea Morton wanting a fresh start with the RHOA cast in Season 17 and her thoughts of her apology.Stephen A. Smith vs Michelle Obama over ESPN & RHOA comparisonGhislaine Maxwell now in the same prison as RHOSL star Jenn ShahTiffany Haddish & Jason Lee, and a baby?Trump SLAMS Gayle King and her clapback response!Sha'Carri Richardson's boyfriend speaks out after DV arrestTrick Daddy says women over 35 are "damaged goods"?-Brandi Glanville burns her face with Nair in shocking accidentAfter Drew heads out, we keep the tea flowing with:It's messy, it's unfiltered, and it's a conversation you won't want to miss.
    1:05:18
  Carlos King Spills ALL on RHOA & Bravo TV | Beyoncé Tour Ends With Tyler Perry's VIP Takeover?
    Today on Accidentally Informed, reality TV royalty Carlos King joins Claudia Jordan and Erica Cobb for an unfiltered conversation on all things Bravo and beyond! 👑We're breaking down:✨ RHOA shakeups - Mia Thornton's big announcement, Kenya Moore's surprising exit, and rumors of K. Michelle & Pinky Cole joining the cast.✨ Reality TV truths - Which Housewives are most like Carlos and reality TV's impact on society.✨ Shannon Sharpe SETTLES and gets FIRED?Don't miss this episode packed with Bravo bombshells, celebrity headlines, and Carlos King's unfiltered takes. ☕🔥
    1:05:35

About Accidentally Informed

'Accidentally Informed' is a fresh, dynamic talk show hosted by two unapologetically bold and witty women. Claudia Jordan and Erica Cobb dive into trending headlines and current events, breaking them down with humor, heart, and honesty. It's more than just commentary, it's a conversation that brings the headlines home, making each topic relevant to viewers' everyday lives.
News

