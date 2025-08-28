Dr. Spirit Gets Real on Body Image, Plastic Surgery & Friendship Breakups

Today on Accidentally Informed, we’re joined by the one and only Dr. Spirit. Nationally recognized therapist, author, and body image expert from the new series Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind. She’s here to give us unfiltered, real talk about body image, plastic surgery, friendship breakups, and how to truly reconnect with yourself.We’re diving into:✨ The hidden emotional reasons behind plastic surgery decisions.✨ How parents’ cosmetic choices impact their kids.✨ Friend breakups, why they can hurt even more than romantic ones.✨ Celebrity surgery headlines from Larsa Pippen to Kathy Griffin.We’re also breaking down today’s biggest stories:💥 Porsha Williams’ ex Simon in more legal trouble, will she have to sell?💥 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s Yandy Smith admits to an “emotional connection” outside her marriage.💥 David Justice opens up about his marriage to Halle Berry.Plus, we’re catching up on our King’s Court recaps. From shocking eliminations to matchmaking twists and our predictions for who’s popping the big question.This episode is packed with laughs, tea, and the kind of insight that will have you thinking long after it ends.Tell us in the comments: Would YOU ever get a cosmetic procedure and if so, why?'Accidentally Informed' is a fresh, dynamic talk show hosted by two unapologetically bold and witty women. Claudia Jordan and Erica Cobb dive into trending headlines and current events, breaking them down with humor, heart, and honesty. It’s more than just commentary, it’s a conversation that brings the headlines home, making each topic relevant to viewers' everyday lives. Claudia Jordan is a television and radio personality, actress, and model. She gained fame as a model on game shows such as 'Deal or No Deal' and 'The Price Is Right' and was a contestant on 'Celebrity Apprentice'. She is also known for her role on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' and as a radio host.Erica Cobb is a TV host, media personality, and podcast creator. She’s known for her candid style co-hosting the nationally syndicated daytime talk show 'Daily Blast Live' and as the creator/host of the podcast 'Comeback with Erica Cobb'.