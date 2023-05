Humility and Listening in Politics and Revolution

This guest impressed us so much that we gave her a job! French-Tunisian revolutionary, politician and social entrepreneur Omezzine Khelifa was part of the 2011 revolution, ran for office and then served as an advisor to two ministers in her country's early post-revolution governments.She started working for us as Executive Director of our flagship Apolitical Academy Global program in January. In this episode recorded long before her employment with us, Omezzine gets candid about what her and her colleagues could have done better during Tunisia's transition to democracy. She says many post-revolution leaders lacked humility and employed a top-down approach, despite their protestor roots. After growing frustrated with how new leaders were treating young people, Omezzine set up social impact organization Mobdiun to bring innovation to public policy with a mission to inspire youth-led change in Tunisia. This episode was produced at the 2022 Athens Democracy Forum in partnership with the Democracy and Culture Foundation.Omezzine's book recommendation: In Tempo di Guerra, Conchita De GregorioReach us on Twitter (@apoliticalfound), LinkedIn (Apolitical Foundation), Instagram (@apoliticalfoundation) and Facebook (@apoliticalfoundation) or email via [email protected] Sign up to our weekly briefing for inspiration to help you build better politics: bit.ly/3NlIWSt