In need of some political hope? Join us to chat about the possibility of politics and the politics of possibility. Welcome to A Political Hope, the podcast expl... More
Available Episodes
5 of 15
Embracing the Power of the Citizen Story
"We live today in the falling apart of what I would call consumer democracy."In this episode, New Citizenship Project co-founder and Citizens author Jon Alexander talks with our CEO Lisa Witter about the need to switch from a consumer story to citizens story in politics. He gives examples of what citizen-led governance looks like around the world and calls on politicians to work on trusting people.Since recording this podcast, we've hired Jon as a consultant on our Democratic Innovation work.Jon's book recommendations: Together by Ece Temelkuran, Emergent Strategy by Adrienne Marie Brown, and Citizen's Britain by Paddy AshdownReach us on Twitter (@apoliticalfound), LinkedIn (Apolitical Foundation), Instagram (@apoliticalfoundation) and Facebook (@apoliticalfoundation) or email via [email protected] Sign up to our weekly briefing for inspiration to help you build better politics: bit.ly/3NlIWSt
5/2/2023
51:54
How Politicians Can Help Improve the Media
* Khadija Patel has become Journalist in Residence at the International Fund for Public Interest Media since this episode was produced. She is referred to as Head of Programmes in this audio. "What I want all politicians to assert is the value of news media, even when it is at their own personal expense.” In this episode, Khadija Patel, the International Press Institute's Chairperson and International Fund for Public Interest Media's Journalist in Residence, discusses the dynamic between politicians and the media and what each side can do to better the relationship. Khadija is a well-known investigative reporter, one of the co-founders of the Daily Vox, and former editor in chief of South Africa’s well-known Mail and Guardian. Khadija's Book Recommendation: What Happened to You?, Oprah Winfrey and Dr Bruce PerryReach us on Twitter (@apoliticalfound), LinkedIn (Apolitical Foundation), Instagram (@apoliticalfoundation) and Facebook (@apoliticalfoundation) or email via [email protected] Sign up to our weekly briefing for inspiration to help you build better politics: bit.ly/3NlIWSt
4/3/2023
25:53
"Do Big": Dr Oby's International Women's Day Call to Action
"Small is no longer beautiful". That's the message from Bring Back Our Girls and Transparency International co-founder Dr Obiageli "Oby" Esekwesili this International Women's Day. "We need think about how we go for broke."Dr Oby’s career is so varied and impressive that it’s hard to explain in a few lines.She served as Nigeria’s Minister of Education and Minister of Solid Minerals, was appointed World Bank’s vice president for Africa and ran for president.She also founded the political leadership incubator School of Politics Policy and Governance and the #FixPolitics initiative, in addition to sitting on the board of Women Political Leaders.Dr Oby's Book Recommendation: The Good State by AC GraylingReach us on Twitter (@apoliticalfound), LinkedIn (Apolitical Foundation), Instagram (@apoliticalfoundation) and Facebook (@apoliticalfoundation) or email via [email protected] Sign up to our weekly briefing for inspiration to help you build better politics: bit.ly/3NlIWSt
3/8/2023
33:45
Humility and Listening in Politics and Revolution
This guest impressed us so much that we gave her a job! French-Tunisian revolutionary, politician and social entrepreneur Omezzine Khelifa was part of the 2011 revolution, ran for office and then served as an advisor to two ministers in her country's early post-revolution governments.She started working for us as Executive Director of our flagship Apolitical Academy Global program in January. In this episode recorded long before her employment with us, Omezzine gets candid about what her and her colleagues could have done better during Tunisia's transition to democracy. She says many post-revolution leaders lacked humility and employed a top-down approach, despite their protestor roots. After growing frustrated with how new leaders were treating young people, Omezzine set up social impact organization Mobdiun to bring innovation to public policy with a mission to inspire youth-led change in Tunisia. This episode was produced at the 2022 Athens Democracy Forum in partnership with the Democracy and Culture Foundation.Omezzine's book recommendation: In Tempo di Guerra, Conchita De GregorioReach us on Twitter (@apoliticalfound), LinkedIn (Apolitical Foundation), Instagram (@apoliticalfoundation) and Facebook (@apoliticalfoundation) or email via [email protected] Sign up to our weekly briefing for inspiration to help you build better politics: bit.ly/3NlIWSt
2/21/2023
38:02
Hope in Polarized Times
Political polarization is one of the defining narratives of our time and fewer topics create stronger feelings of hopelessness. In this episode, Alison Goldsworthy—co-author of "Poles Apart: Why People Turn Against Each Other, and How to Bring Them Together"—delves into some of the science behind polarization and gives tips for making progress in polarized environments. She proves we CAN find hope, even in the face of daily social divisions. Alison's reading recommendations: Hungary, anti-Semitism and my lost Jewish ancestors by Kate Malby.UK government helped sanctioned Putin ally sue British journalist by Jim Fitzpatrick. Reach us on Twitter (@apoliticalfound), LinkedIn (Apolitical Foundation), Instagram (@apoliticalfoundation) and Facebook (@apoliticalfoundation) or email via [email protected] Sign up to our weekly briefing for inspiration to help you build better politics: bit.ly/3NlIWSt
In need of some political hope? Join us to chat about the possibility of politics and the politics of possibility. Welcome to A Political Hope, the podcast exploring how we get the courageous, trusted and ethical leaders we need for the 21st century.