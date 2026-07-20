This week, we're diving into one of our wildest collections of Sinister Sightings yet. A 5 year old makes a terrifying wish that seemingly comes true days later, a grieving mother believes her son visits through a mysterious Ring camera orb, a childhood encounter with a "Martian lady" may have been something far stranger, and one innocent Ouija board session unleashes an attachment that lasts nearly twenty years. From unexplained guilt and possible UFOs to spirits, strange dreams, and haunted memories, these true listener stories will leave you questioning just how thin the veil really is. Creep it real... and maybe don't listen alone.



If you love real ghost stories and unexplained mysteries, this one's for you. Do you have your own Sinister Sighting to share? Email us your stories at ⁠aparanormalchicks@gmail.com⁠.



If you want to introduce one of our Sinister Sightings, you can join The Creepinati @ ⁠www.patreon.com/theAPCpodcast⁠ and select (at least) the BOOtiful Creepster tier.



Edited by Caden Baughman at Guestroom Studio: gstrmstudio.com

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