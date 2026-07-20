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881 episodes
- Donna dives into the Mackenzie Poltergeist, the legendary haunting centered on the Black Mausoleum in Edinburgh's Greyfriars Kirkyard, where visitors have reported hundreds of unexplained physical incidents since 1998.
Kerri covers Joseph Kallinger, the Philadelphia "Shoemaker" whose horrific childhood abuse gave way to a killing and torture spree he carried out with his own 13-year-old son.
If you have any local true crime, local urban legend/lore, ghost stories.. we want them all!! We want to hear from YOU. Especially if you have any funny Ambien stories!
Email us at aparanormalchicks@gmail.com
Join The Creepinati @ www.patreon.com/theAPCpodcast
Edited by Caden Baughman at Guestroom Studio https://www.gstrmstudio.com/
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- This week's Sinister Sightings has everything we love... creepy little ghost kids, mysterious figures lurking where they definitely shouldn't be, visitation dreams that'll have you ugly crying.
These listener submissions are spooky, emotional, heartwarming, and just plain weird in the best way. Come laugh, get goosebumps, question your sanity, and, as always... creep it real.
If you love real ghost stories and unexplained mysteries, this one's for you. Do you have your own Sinister Sighting to share? Email us your stories at aparanormalchicks@gmail.com.
If you want to introduce one of our Sinister Sightings, you can join The Creepinati @ www.patreon.com/theAPCpodcast and select (at least) the BOOtiful Creepster tier.
Edited by Caden Baughman at Guestroom Studio: gstrmstudio.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Kerri dives into the chilling unsolved Burger Chef murders of 1978, where four young employees vanished from an Indiana fast-food restaurant only to be found brutally killed days later. Decades of investigation, false leads, and one of the largest task forces in Indiana history still haven't solved the case.
Donna heads south to explore the eerie legends surrounding the Miami Aerospace Academy, a shuttered facility rumored to be haunted by restless spirits tied to its troubled past.
If you have any local true crime, local urban legend/lore, ghost stories.. we want them all!! We want to hear from YOU. Especially if you have any funny Ambien stories!
Email us at aparanormalchicks@gmail.com
Join The Creepinati @ www.patreon.com/theAPCpodcast
Edited by Caden Baughman at Guestroom Studio https://www.gstrmstudio.com/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- This week, we're diving into one of our wildest collections of Sinister Sightings yet. A 5 year old makes a terrifying wish that seemingly comes true days later, a grieving mother believes her son visits through a mysterious Ring camera orb, a childhood encounter with a "Martian lady" may have been something far stranger, and one innocent Ouija board session unleashes an attachment that lasts nearly twenty years. From unexplained guilt and possible UFOs to spirits, strange dreams, and haunted memories, these true listener stories will leave you questioning just how thin the veil really is. Creep it real... and maybe don't listen alone.
If you love real ghost stories and unexplained mysteries, this one's for you. Do you have your own Sinister Sighting to share? Email us your stories at aparanormalchicks@gmail.com.
If you want to introduce one of our Sinister Sightings, you can join The Creepinati @ www.patreon.com/theAPCpodcast and select (at least) the BOOtiful Creepster tier.
Edited by Caden Baughman at Guestroom Studio: gstrmstudio.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Donna takes us to Collinsville, Illinois to explore the legendary Seven Gates of Hell. This is a spooky stretch of road where local legend says driving through all seven gates at midnight will land you in the underworld itself.
Kerri covers Gary Ridgway, the "Green River Killer," whose decades-long killing spree in Washington State made him one of the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history. How has she not covered this story, yet?
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Head to www.betterhelp.com/apc for 10% off to start TODAY!
If you have any local true crime, local urban legend/lore, ghost stories.. we want them all!! We want to hear from YOU. Especially if you have any funny Ambien stories!
Email us at aparanormalchicks@gmail.comJoin The Creepinati @ www.patreon.com/theAPCpodcast Edited by Caden Baughman at Guestroom Studio https://www.gstrmstudio.com/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About A Paranormal Chicks
We are a "pair of normal" chicks who love to talk about true crime & the paranormal. Join us every week as we creep it real with our style of conversational storytelling. Each episode will have one story of true crime and one of the paranormal variety. Creep it real, and don't get scared!Podcast website
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