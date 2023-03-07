Leaders on the frontlines share the state of play on criminal justice reforms and reparations beyond the headlines on “A More Perfect Union" with Nii-Quartelai Quartey| @drniiquartelai @ChiSocialChange @Hansford.Justin @KBLA1580 @FoxSoul

“A More Perfect Union" Hour 2 with Nii-Quartelai Quartey | @drniiquartelai| Podcast Hosted by changemaker, journalist, educator, and KBLA Talk 1580 Chief National Political Analyst Dr. Nii-Quartelai Quartey, “A More Perfect Union” promises to deliver national news of consequence, informed opinion, and analysis beyond the headlines. Stick around for Obama White House Champion of Change Honoree and Executive Director of Social Change, Todd Belcore. We’ll get his reaction to some important criminal justice reform related headlines and learn how his organization is leading change, where some might see change as impossible. Also don’t miss an inspiring conversation with Justin Hansford of the Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center about the reparations work he’s leading on the United Nations Permanent Forum of People of African Descent.