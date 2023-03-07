Hosted by journalist, educator, and KBLA Talk 1580 Chief National Affairs analyst, Dr. Nii-Quartelai Quartey, “A More Perfect Union” promises to deliver nationa...
Leaders on the frontlines share the state of play on criminal justice reforms and reparations beyond the headlines on “A More Perfect Union" with Nii-Quartelai Quartey| @drniiquartelai @ChiSocialChange @Hansford.Justin @KBLA1580 @FoxSoul
“A More Perfect Union" Hour 2 with Nii-Quartelai Quartey | @drniiquartelai| Podcast
6/11/2023
46:31
Dr. Cornel West for President? We unpack the Tavis Smiley Exclusive Interview and the potential power of a third party “protest vote” in 2024 cycle with HIT Strategies Jermaine House on "A More Perfect Union" with Nii-Quartelai Quartey | @DrNiiQuartelai @B
“A More Perfect Union" Hour 1 with Nii-Quartelai Quartey | @drniiquartelai| Podcast
6/11/2023
46:55
Democratic Party Rising Star Will Jawando on Debt Ceiling Deal, Solidarity with Hollywood Writers, and Maryland Working Families He’s Fighting to Represent in the U.S. Senate on “A More Perfect Union" with Nii-Quartelai Quartey| @drniiquartelai @WillJawand
“A More Perfect Union" Hour 2 with Nii-Quartelai Quartey | @drniiquartelai| Podcast
6/11/2023
44:09
Economic Catastrophe Averted, Political Consequences Unknown. Fox News liberal contributor Richard Fowler goes beyond the biggest headlines on "A More Perfect Union" with Nii-Quartelai Quartey | @DrNiiQuartelai @RichardAFowler @FoxNews @Forbes @KBLA1580 @F
“A More Perfect Union" Hour 1 with Nii-Quartelai Quartey | @drniiquartelai| Podcast
6/11/2023
49:50
Journalist & Culture Critic Emil Wilbekin Helps us Pay Tribute to Our Forever Queen of Rock n’ Roll Tina Turner and Tells Us About Native Son Awards on “A More Perfect Union" with Nii-Quartelai Quartey| @drniiquartelai @EmilWilbekin @NativeSonNow @KBLA1580
“A More Perfect Union" Hour 2 with Nii-Quartelai Quartey | @drniiquartelai| Podcast
About A More Perfect Union with Nii-Quartelai Quartey
Hosted by journalist, educator, and KBLA Talk 1580 Chief National Affairs analyst, Dr. Nii-Quartelai Quartey, “A More Perfect Union” promises to deliver national news of consequence, informed opinion, and analysis beyond the headlines. Every Sunday you can expect compelling content carefully curated by Dr. Nii-Quartelai, an “Oprah” show alumni and Washington D.C. insider with L.A. street credibility as an advocate, organizer, and changemaker.
A More Perfect Union with Nii-Quartelai Quartey: Podcasts in Family