PodcastsMusicA Hopeless Endeavor: A Joanna Newsom Podcast
A Hopeless Endeavor: A Joanna Newsom Podcast

Nikki Fortier & Sam Morgan
A podcast in which we analyze Joanna Newsom songs, one song at a time.
MusicMusic Commentary

Available Episodes

5 of 145
  • 146. Joanna Newsom Jeopardy
    Here is an unlocked Patreon episode! Play along here: https://jeopardylabs.com/play/joanna-newsom-jeopardy.
    --------  
    42:30
  • 145. Make Hay, Part 4
    The Divers song that is outside of the loop, aka the bleakest stuff you've ever heard, aka Make Hay.
    --------  
    52:28
  • 144. Make Hay, Part 3
    The Divers song that is outside of the loop, aka the bleakest stuff you've ever heard, aka Make Hay.
    --------  
    46:11
  • 143. Make Hay, Part 2
    The Divers song that is outside of the loop, aka the bleakest stuff you've ever heard, aka Make Hay.
    --------  
    41:39
  • 142. Make Hay, Part 1
    The Divers song that is outside of the loop, aka the bleakest stuff you've ever heard, aka Make Hay.
    --------  
    55:59

About A Hopeless Endeavor: A Joanna Newsom Podcast

A podcast in which we analyze Joanna Newsom songs, one song at a time.
Podcast website
