Haley Berkoe interviews Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Block, former CEO of Twitter, and prominent supporter of the bitcoin open-source ecosystem.
21 in 21: Rockstar Dev
In this inaugural episode of 21 in 21, Haley Berkoe interviews Rockstar Dev, a longtime contributor to BTCPayServer, one of the most important projects in the bitcoin space. 3:46 - Rockstar Dev's story of growing up amidst hyperinflation and how that helped make him a bitcoiner. 9:07 - The importance of spending sats and building products like Nostr. 11:35 - How companies can support the open-source ecosystem by utilizing bitcoin tools rather than creating their own. 13:30 - Why stablecoins are a fantastic tool to onboard new bitcoiners. 14:40 - The importance of physical spaces like Presidio Bitcoin play as technology advances and people seek real connection. 16:05 - Shoutout to @Mandrik 18:47 - Advice to new bitcoiners: Figure out who inspires you and emulate their approach.
Haley Berkoe asks some of the biggest names in bitcoin and Silicon Valley 21 questions in 21 minutes, from the personalities you know and love to tech’s unsung heroes. A new episode drops when someone stops by Presidio Bitcoin. Reach out if you are or will be in the area and are interested in being on the show.
