21 in 21: Rockstar Dev

In this inaugural episode of 21 in 21, Haley Berkoe interviews Rockstar Dev, a longtime contributor to BTCPayServer, one of the most important projects in the bitcoin space. 3:46 - Rockstar Dev's story of growing up amidst hyperinflation and how that helped make him a bitcoiner. 9:07 - The importance of spending sats and building products like Nostr. 11:35 - How companies can support the open-source ecosystem by utilizing bitcoin tools rather than creating their own. 13:30 - Why stablecoins are a fantastic tool to onboard new bitcoiners. 14:40 - The importance of physical spaces like Presidio Bitcoin play as technology advances and people seek real connection. 16:05 - Shoutout to @Mandrik 18:47 - Advice to new bitcoiners: Figure out who inspires you and emulate their approach. Follow:Rockstar Dev: @r0ckstardevHaley Berkoe: @HBerkoePresidio Bitcoin: @PresidioBitcoin