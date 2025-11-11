101 Part Time Jobs with Giles Bidder

Saul Williams - "How many people did you kill to make tea part of your culture?"
Artist, actor, poet and social activist Saul Williams has 101 full time jobs. On this episode Saul remembers his first lightning bolt moment that led to performing poetry with Allen Ginsberg and The Last Poets, the cultural messages in his new album 'Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople', visiting and co-creating a film about the West Bank with his wife, his platform as an artist to share the stories of others, and the real life haunted energy in Sinners.
39:59

Just Mustard "We need to invest in each other"
Their new album We Were Just Here is a record to get lost in. Katie and David tell us how jungle influences their sound, Dundalk colloquialisms, Steve Albini, working at a candle shop and supporting The Cure. We Were Just Here is out now on Partisan Records. Photo: Conor James
36:14

Saul Adamczewski's Insecure Men - "Every time things get good, I become a saboteur"
A bruised man with beautiful songs, Saul Adamczewski is seven months sober with a new Insecure Men album. He was offered the chance to make A Man For All Seasons when he was living in a South London cupboard strung out on meth amphetamine, providing a lifeline not only to continue making music ("it's the only thing I can do") but to put the Fat White Family member a mentally and physically healthier direction. A Man For All Seasons is out this Friday on Fat Possum.
27:34

Gareth David (Los Campesinos!) - "We turned down $45,000 for our principles"
Recorded at Swn Festival in Cardiff (lovely fest if you can make it next year), Gareth David tells us about Los Campesinos!'s early years playing the student union down the road, turning down a sponsorship with Airbnb because of their involvement in listing properties on Palestinian land, and why all bands should have worked customer facing jobs.
35:18

Biffy Clyro - "We were the least likely band to ever make a career out of this"
On our 500th episode, we're joined by Biffy Clyro. Simon Neil & James and Ben Johnston take us through early gigs with Hundred Reasons, Hell is for Heroes and Reuben, getting a call to open for Weezer during a bar shift, and how they've managed to keep the fun in the band for 30 years. Their new album Futique - their fourth number one album - is out now. Photo: Eve Pentel
101 Part Time Jobs is the interviews podcast that unearths the graft and resilience of artists in an uncertain time for music. Get AD FREE episodes: www.patreon.com/101parttimejobs
Giles Bidder interviews guests about the gumption and work ethic that drives them to create, defying the odds of an ever-changing industry to ensure that the show can go on.
Guests have included IDLES, KNEECAP, Blossoms, Denzel Curry, Self Esteem, Tim Heidecker, The Last Dinner Party, Lauren Mayberry, Crowded House, English Teacher & many more.