101 Part Time Jobs with Giles Bidder

Saul Williams - "How many people did you kill to make tea part of your culture?"

Artist, actor, poet and social activist Saul Williams has 101 full time jobs. On this episode Saul remembers his first lightning bolt moment that led to performing poetry with Allen Ginsberg and The Last Poets, the cultural messages in his new album 'Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople', visiting and co-creating a film about the West Bank with his wife, his platform as an artist to share the stories of others, and the real life haunted energy in Sinners.