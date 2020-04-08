Radio Logo
Why Is This Happening? with Chris Hayes

Every week Chris Hayes asks the big questions that keep him up at night.
New York City, USA / Science
Available Episodes

5 of 127
  • The Party of Trump with Stuart Stevens
    Did Donald Trump hijack the Republican party, or i
    8/4/2020
    45:20
  • REVISITED The Information Crisis with David Roberts
    How did wearing a mask become a polarizing issue?
    7/28/2020
    50:09
  • America’s Prophet of Freedom with David Blight
    Who should we be building monuments to in America?
    7/21/2020
    58:16
  • So You Want to Run for Office with Luke Hayes
    How do you unseat a 16-term member of Congress? As
    7/14/2020
    57:56
  • America on Drugs with Dr. Carl Hart
    Dr. Carl Hart wants to challenge the way you think
    7/7/2020
    55:54

About Why Is This Happening? with Chris Hayes

Every week Chris Hayes asks the big questions that keep him up at night. How do we make sense of this unprecedented moment in world history? Why is this (all) happening? This podcast starts to answer these questions. Writers, experts, and thinkers who are also trying to get to the bottom of them join Chris to break it all down and help him get a better night’s rest. “Why is this Happening?” is presented by MSNBC and NBCNews.

Why Is This Happening? with Chris HayesNew York City
