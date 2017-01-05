Radio Logo
This five-part miniseries explores what happens when your parents come from two different countries, cultures, or races.
This five-part miniseries explores what happens when your parents come from two different countries, cultures, or races.
  • A magical web series, a rock concert, and transplant shock
    In the podcast finale, we talk to author Ruth Ozek
    5/5/2017
    17:41
  • I’m not a Jap, I’m a half-Jap
    The question of who counts as 'American' has been
    5/4/2017
    16:00
  • When you don’t 'look black'
    In this episode we look into the history of Africa
    5/3/2017
    19:12
  • The bridges we build within our families -- and the ones we can’t
    We talk with Amy S. Choi of The Mashup Americans a
    5/2/2017
    20:36
  • Am I an Asian-y trinket to you?
    In the first episode of Other: Mixed Race in Ameri
    5/1/2017
    19:28

This five-part miniseries explores what happens when your parents come from two different countries, cultures, or races. Host Alex Laughlin shares her own stories and interviews multiracial people about what their racial identities mean to them. Five episodes, five themes and a whole bunch of stories to make you think about what it means to be an American.

