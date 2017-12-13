Radio Logo
In this podcast, you’ll hear the story of the Eyde brothers and of World War II, as told through their letters.
In this podcast, you’ll hear the story of the Eyde brothers and of World War II, as told through their letters.
Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • 1946-2017: After
    The Eyde brothers continued writing each other lon
    1/3/2018
    19:20
  • Discussion: Part II
    The voice actors join Dan to discuss the second ha
    12/27/2017
    23:39
  • 1944-1945: The end
    Back at home, Ralph and Frank struggle to recover
    12/27/2017
    22:56
  • 1943-1944: Battles
    Frank has seen his first combat, as Ralph and John
    12/20/2017
    17:31
  • Discussion: Part I
    The actors in this podcast are all veterans themse
    12/13/2017
    20:29

About Letters From War

Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. Almost one a day, for every day of the war. In this podcast, you’ll hear the story of these brothers — the Eyde brothers — and of World War II, as told through their letters, in their own words. Bringing the letters to life are modern U.S. military veterans. At key moments in the story, we’ll talk to them about how these letters compare to their own experiences — what’s universal about war and what’s changed. And why everyone who picks up these letters feels like the Eyde brothers become a part of their family.

