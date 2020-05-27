Radio Logo
He’s the President, yet trying to answer basic questions about how his business works
Washington, USA / Politics
He’s the President, yet trying to answer basic questions about how his business works
Available Episodes

5 of 74
  • Why is Trump’s Campaign Suing a Small Wisconsin TV Station?
    7/23/2020
    7/23/2020
    30:40
  • Temporary Presidential Immunity Is Not A Thing
    7/10/2020
    7/10/2020
    25:39
  • Trump Team Online
    6/24/2020
    6/24/2020
    22:37
  • The Watchdogs
    6/10/2020
    6/10/2020
    42:06
  • New Questions for Trump’s Biggest Lenders
    5/27/2020
    5/27/2020
    50:15

About Trump, Inc.

He’s the President, yet trying to answer basic questions about how his business works: What deals are happening, who they’re happening with, and if the President and his family are keeping their promise to separate the Trump Organization from the Trump White House. "Trump, Inc." is a joint reporting project from WNYC Studios and ProPublica that digs deep into those questions. We’ll be laying out what we know, what we don’t, and how you can help us fill in the gaps. WNYC Studios is a listener-supported producer of other leading podcasts including Freakonomics Radio, Death, Sex & Money, On the Media and many more.

