Lyn and Chris Dawson appear to have the perfect marriage. He's a star footballer and popular high school teacher. She's a devoted wife and mother.
USA / News
Lyn and Chris Dawson appear to have the perfect marriage. He's a star footballer and popular high school teacher. She's a devoted wife and mother.
Available Episodes

5 of 18
  • Special Update Episode
    As Chris Dawson's defence team, police and prosecu
    4/5/2019
    17:09
  • Introducing: Who the Hell is Hamish?
    A new podcast from The Australian. Tracy fell in l
    2/15/2019
    21:31
  • Arrest
    Nearly 37 years after Lyn Dawson disappeared, poli
    12/5/2018
    45:16
  • Digging
    Following an incredible groundswell of community i
    11/29/2018
    1:29:30
  • Decision Time
    After 36 long years, failed police investigations,
    8/17/2018
    2:02:14

About The Teacher's Pet

Lyn and Chris Dawson appear to have the perfect marriage. He's a star footballer and popular high school teacher. She's a devoted wife and mother. They share a beautiful home above Sydney's northern beaches. But when Lyn goes missing, dark secrets are buried. This is no fairytale, but a sordid story of strangely close twin brothers, teenage student lovers, and probable murder. The Australian's Hedley Thomas digs deep into a cold case which has been unsolved for 36 years, uncovering startling new evidence.

