Stand Up Speak Up
Discover the real-life stories of every day people surviving soul-crushing ordeals to take back their lives, becoming wiser, enlightened and triumphant in defying former tormentors and oppressors. Hear inspirational heroes speak honestly about their often-brutal experiences with Stand Up Speak Up to raise social awareness and remove stigmas. Listen to how the hurt, lost and forgotten overcome cruel adversity and go from victimized to victorious.Station website