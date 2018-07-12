Radio Logo
For Melissa Moore, 1995 was a nightmare. That’s the year the teenager learned her father, Keith Hunter Jesperson, was a serial killer.
For Melissa Moore, 1995 was a nightmare. That’s the year the teenager learned her father, Keith Hunter Jesperson, was a serial killer.
Available Episodes

  • Happy Face Presents: Two Face
    Learn more about your ad-choices at https://news.i
    8/5/2020
    3:24
  • Introducing Forgotten: The Women of Juárez
    In the famous border city of Ciudad Juárez, Mexico
    6/3/2020
    2:17
  • Episode 12: Aftermath
    How has this journey changed Melissa's life? And w
    12/21/2018
    35:17
  • Episode 11: Psychopathy
    After getting a PET Scan, Melissa meets with a neu
    12/14/2018
    35:10
  • Episode 10: Ghosts and Letters
    Melissa is conflicted by how her father's crimes h
    12/7/2018
    34:37

About Happy Face

For Melissa Moore, 1995 was a nightmare. That’s the year the teenager learned her father, Keith Hunter Jesperson, was a serial killer. It’s also the year Melissa Moore’s doubt spiral began: When you look like your father, and you share his intelligence and charisma, how do you know you’re not a psychopath, too? Happy Face is the story of Keith Hunter Jesperson, his brutal crimes, and the cat and mouse game he played with detectives and the media. But it’s also the story of the horrific legacy he gifted his children. Join Melissa Moore as she investigates her father’s crimes, reckons with the past, and wades through her darkest fears as she hunts for a better future.

