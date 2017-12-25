Radio Logo
  • 65: Criptomonedas
    En este episodio Fede describe el funcionamiento d
    2/6/2018
    54:29
  • 64: Routers 3: Configuraciones avanzadas
    En la tercera y última parte en la serie, Fede hab
    1/23/2018
    1:16:49
  • 63: Routers 2: Configuraciones básicas
    En el segundo episodio de tres, Fede habla con exp
    1/9/2018
    1:07:48
  • 62: Configuración de routers, 1era parte
    Fede vuelve a hablar con experto en redes Germán S
    12/30/2017
    1:35:09
  • 61: TCP/IP, el corazón del internet
    En este episodio Fede habla con Germán Santillan,
    12/25/2017
    1:56:35

