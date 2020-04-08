Radio Logo
Curious with Josh Peck
Germany / Podcast, TV & Film
Curious with Josh Peck
Available Episodes

5 of 119
  • Ep. 117 | Jude Angelini and Fallon and Rick
    In this double header we have Jude Angelini back o
    8/4/2020
    2:37:32
  • Ep. 116 | Brian Geraghty and Judy Greer
    Brian and Judy are two of my favorite actors and i
    7/28/2020
    2:42:09
  • Ep. 115 | Tim Dillon
    Comedian and podcaster, Tim is one of the funniest
    7/21/2020
    1:48:23
  • Ep. 114 | Kim Petras
    Pop sensation and brilliant singer songwriter, Kim
    7/14/2020
    1:07:43
  • Ep. 113 | James S Davidson
    FBI Agent James Davidson spent over 23 years inves
    7/7/2020
    1:37:50

About Curious

Curious is what I am, about people, places, and things. I’ve been so lucky to have met a tableau of interesting characters and people in my journey on this earth, and I constantly want to find out what makes them tick—what their human experience has been like. Be it someone who’s super famous, someone who’s going through a life transition, someone who’s got a very specific job or upbringing—if it sparks my interest I want to get in deep, and learn more about it. For the most part, this will be funny, but at other times we may get a little emotional, a little deep. Overall, we’re just going to try and find out how people get by on this earth.

