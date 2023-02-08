About WJXL - 1010 XL Jax Sports Radio - 1010AM

About WJXL - 1010 XL Jax Sports Radio - 1010AM

About WJXL - 1010 XL Jax Sports Radio - 1010AM

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WJXL - 1010 XL Jax Sports Radio - 1010AM is a well-known sports radio station that broadcasts from the Jacksonville, Florida area. The station features a range of programming, including live game coverage, expert analysis, interviews with players and coaches, and sports talk shows.



The station's sports coverage centers on the most popular sports in the area, such as American football, baseball, and basketball. WJXL - 1010 XL Jax Sports Radio - 1010AM provides in-depth coverage of the NFL, MLB, and NBA, as well as the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, and the Jacksonville Icemen. Listeners can stay updated on the latest scores, stats, and news from their favorite teams and get an in-depth look at the performance of the teams.



Whether you're at home, at work, or on the go, you can stay informed on the world of sports with WJXL - 1010 XL Jax Sports Radio - 1010AM. Tune in for the latest sports news, live game coverage, expert analysis, and interviews with top athletes and coaches, all focused on the most popular sports in the Jacksonville area, particularly American football, baseball, and basketball, and the local teams such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, and the Jacksonville Icemen.

