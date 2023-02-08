About WCCP-FM - Talk Sports 104.9 FM

About WCCP-FM - Talk Sports 104.9 FM

About WCCP-FM - Talk Sports 104.9 FM

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WCCP-FM, known as "105.5 The Roar," is Clemson’s leading sports radio station, proudly serving Upstate South Carolina with top-tier sports coverage. As the flagship station for Clemson University athletics, WCCP-FM offers dedicated broadcasts of Clemson Tigers games, including football, basketball, and baseball, along with select NCAA events, making it essential listening for college sports fans.



With popular shows like "The Mickey Plyler Show," "Out of Bounds," and "Road Rage," the station provides in-depth sports analysis, interviews, and the latest news in both local and national sports. Operated by the Byrne Acquisition Group, WCCP-FM offers high-quality content across 105.5 FM and online streaming, making it easy for listeners to stay connected to Clemson, NCAA action, and all things sports.

