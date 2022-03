About WFMV - 95.3 FM

You need the latest hits from gospel in order to start your day or to get in a good mood during the day? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into WFMV - 95.3 FM. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 438 on our top list. The aim of this broadcast is to keep the listeners well entertained. WFMV's focus is on music so that you stay up-to-date and don't miss a hit. All information is provided in English.