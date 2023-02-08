About UNANIMO Deportes

About UNANIMO Deportes

About UNANIMO Deportes

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Unanimo Deportes Radio operates virtually over the Internet. Unanimo Deportes is one of the radio stations authorized (in the 2021-2022 season) to broadcast the Premier League in the United States. Unanimo Deportes Radio takes the baton from ESPN Deportes Radio after the latter ended its partnership with Radio Disney.

ESPN Deportes Radio will cease operations on September 8, 2019, and Unanimo Deportes Radio will take over as the leader in online sports broadcasting in the United States.

With Spanish-language features, commentary, reports and analysis from sports experts, Unanimo Deportes will bring the most relevant sports news in Spanish to North American audiences.

Unanimo Deportes is a sports radio station broadcasting in the United States. It is currently the only radio station that has a broadcast license for North America.

