About Torq Radio

About Torq Radio

About Torq Radio

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Tork Radio transcends borders, embracing beats that resonate from Lagos to Nairobi, Accra to Johannesburg. We are not just an online radio station; we are a cultural movement that unites Afrocentric souls worldwide. Our frequencies traverse the landscapes of traditional melodies, African music, engaging talk, cultural events, contemporary rhythms, and soulful conversations. As your guide to the diverse sounds of Africa, we invite you to explore, connect, and immerse yourself in the ever-evolving journey of Afrocentric expression. Join us in this rhythmic voyage, where the boundaries between continents blur, and the essence of Africa pulses in every tune.

