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The Most FM

Alternative
The Most FM
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About The Most FM
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Taranaki's real community, alternative radio station playing a great mix of Kiwi and International Sounds. Operating since 1993, The Most is now part of the Taranaki landscape, a welcome relief to the blandness and repetition of commercial radio. We are a station with real soul and attitude that reflects Taranaki's diverse community and activities. In fact, we celebrate this! Real live announcers, in fact nearly 40 of them every week, with interviews & guests from bands, the arts, business and the community. The Most is operated by the Taranaki FM Trust, a registered charitable trust, relying on the time and effort of many volunteers and helpers.

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EnglishTaranakiNew ZealandAlternative
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