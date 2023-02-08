About That Christmas Channel

About That Christmas Channel

About That Christmas Channel

(43)

Welcome to That Christmas Channel, the ultimate destination for holiday cheer broadcasting across the USA. Whether you're wrapping presents, cooking a festive feast, or simply relaxing by the fire, That Christmas Channel is here to fill your home with the joyful sounds of the season.



No matter where you are in the USA, That Christmas Channel brings the magic of Christmas right to your ears. From the East Coast to the West Coast, and everywhere in between, our signal ensures that you can enjoy the best holiday music anytime, anywhere.



The station's carefully curated playlist features all the favorite Christmas hits. From timeless classics by Bing Crosby and Nat King Cole to modern holiday anthems by Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé, every song is selected to get listeners in the festive spirit. Expect a blend of traditional carols, pop favorites, and a few quirky holiday tunes to keep things interesting.



he live hosts make the holiday season brighter with their infectious energy. Sharing heartwarming Christmas stories, fun holiday facts, and taking song requests, they ensure listeners hear exactly what they want this season. Their friendly voices accompany listeners through all their holiday activities, making the season even more special.



That Christmas Channel is for everyone who loves the holiday season. From young kids excited about Santa to adults who cherish nostalgic Christmas memories, the programming is designed to delight listeners of all ages.



Listeners can tune in to That Christmas Channel for the perfect holiday soundtrack. With extensive nationwide coverage, engaging live shows, comprehensive updates, and entertaining podcasts, the station offers a Christmas listening experience like no other. That Christmas Channel is the soundtrack to holiday celebrations, filling homes with the joyous sounds of the season!

