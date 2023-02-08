About Spektra FM

About Spektra FM

About Spektra FM

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Spektra FM, located in Valencia, Spain, is the leading radio station in the Valencian Community for lovers of 80s music. As part of the prestigious Radio España group, Spektra FM offers live programming 24 hours a day, featuring the greatest hits and unforgettable classics from the 80s.



From pop anthems to rock hits and unforgettable ballads, Spektra FM captures the essence of a golden decade of music. The station not only plays the most iconic songs but also uncovers hidden gems and offers themed specials dedicated to the most influential albums and artists of the 80s.



Tune in to Spektra FM and relive the best musical moments of the 80s in Valencia, enjoying a carefully curated selection that will transport you to one of the most vibrant and beloved decades in musical history.

