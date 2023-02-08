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Caribbean SONshine Radio

ReggaeGospelChristian MusicDancehall
Caribbean SONshine Radio
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About Caribbean SONshine Radio
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What do you get when you combine the unique sounds of the Caribbean with the gospel message? You get Caribbean SONshine Radio. If you're looking for today's hits along with favorites from the past, then you've come to the right place. Here you will find not only reggae and soca, but a plethora of Caribbean genres including dancehall, steelpan, salsa, zouk, and more. The mission of Caribbean SONshine Radio is to “Go into all the world and proclaim the gospel" (Mark 16:15) through music.

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EnglishRaleighUSAReggaeGospelChristian MusicDancehall
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