About Six Families Radio

About Six Families Radio

About Six Families Radio

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Six Families Radio is the first ever “commission” of hip-hop. This is the first radio station of its kind to be fully interactive with fans and listeners. Daily shows in podcast form will feature topics around entertainment, arts, culture, current events, sports, fashion, movies TV and so much more! The channel specializes in breaking new artists in the culture. The music rotation spans from the pioneers who started Hip-Hop all the way to the future of the genre. 80's to the 2020's proudly represents the culture by creating a station that doesn't forget where Hip-Hop started in order to push it towards the future! Take the oath today join "The Commission of Hip-Hop" Six Families Radio!

