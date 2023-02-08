About SikhNet Siri Guru Granth Sahib in English

About SikhNet Siri Guru Granth Sahib in English

About SikhNet Siri Guru Granth Sahib in English

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The first complete audio recording in English of the spiritual text of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib with beautiful, soothing background music. This relaxing recording enables an English speaking audience to understand and experience the spiritual wisdom of the Sikh Faith. English translation by Dr. Sant Singh Khalsa and voice recordings by Sirgun Kaur and nine other contributors.

