About Roxx 2 Metal

Roxx 2 Metal,Specializing in a powerful mix of metal genres, Roxx 2 Metal plays an extensive range of music from legendary bands like Metallica, Iron Maiden, Slayer, and Sepultura to the latest hits from contemporary metal acts. The station prides itself on delivering a live listening experience, featuring high-energy live shows hosted by metal-savvy DJs who bring authenticity and excitement to the airwaves.



The programming of Roxx 2 Metal is aimed at metal aficionados of all ages, particularly those who appreciate the intensity and passion of metal music. Whether you're a lifelong fan or a new listener discovering the genre, this station offers a professional and immersive metal experience. Known for its passionate dedication to metal, Roxx 2 Metal has carved out a niche as the ultimate destination for metal lovers.



Expanding on its commitment to metal, Roxx 2 Metal often features themed shows and metal countdowns, celebrating iconic albums and unforgettable metal moments. The station's DJs are not only music experts but also storytellers, sharing fascinating anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories that bring the music to life.



While Roxx 2 Metal does not focus on sports or faith-based content, its core strength lies in its unwavering dedication to metal music. From live metal concerts to exclusive event coverage, the station ensures that metal music remains at the forefront of its programming.



Whether you're tuning in during your morning commute or relaxing at home, Roxx 2 Metal promises a metal-infused soundtrack that keeps you entertained and connected to the heart of metal music. Embrace the metal spirit with Roxx 2 Metal, where every song is a hit, and every moment is electrifying.

