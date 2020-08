ROCKY.FM - rock radio station from Germany playing the greatest rock songs of all times.

ROCKY.FM - rock radio station from Germany playing the greatest rock songs of all times.

About Rocky.FM

ROCKY.FM - rock radio station from Germany playing the greatest rock songs of all times. From Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, Bon Jovi, Tom Petty to Fleetwood Mac and newer hits like Maroon 5, Daughtry, Nickelback, The Fray and many others.