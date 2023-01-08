Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsRetro Turk
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Retro Turk
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Retro Turk

Oldies
Retro Turk
Playing now
About Retro Turk
(17)

Station website
TurkishIstanbulIstanbulTurkeyOldies
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.1 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 1:40:50 PM
A company fromMADSACK