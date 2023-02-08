Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsRetro FM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Retro FM
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Retro FM

Pop80sHits90s
Retro FM
Playing now
About Retro FM
(1)

Station website
EnglishNew South WalesAustraliaPop80sHits90s
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/7/2026 - 6:50:42 AM
A company fromMADSACK