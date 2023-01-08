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Red Media Radio

Hip HopHouseR'n'B
Red Media Radio
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About Red Media Radio
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RED Media Radio Playing The Music That Matters 24 Hours a Day! Featuring Real Talk 2.0, What She Said, Mindset, The Church of Real Talk, Real Reviews, Exclusive DJ Sessions, DJ R.E.D. and So Much More To Keep You Entertained and Engaged! RED Media Radio! The Best of Hip Hop, R and B, House, Dance, Reggae, Talk Shows and more! We Also Embrace New Talents, utilizing the station To Highlight Up and Coming Music Artists! RED Media Radio "Nothing But Fire!"

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EnglishNew JerseyUSAHip HopHouseR'n'B
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