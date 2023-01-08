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Radio 2500

R'n'BRock
Radio 2500
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About Radio 2500
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Late evening/Night Radio with live hosts we are broadcasting 5 days a week, 4 hours from CET 23 to 03 time.
Every day have a different tema Saturday it a Live DJ show from 70' to today music - all hit & mix.
Sunday Black Night (Soul, funk, blues, fusion, disco, jazz)
Monday Rock Night (rock'n'roll, classic rock,pop rock,hard rock).
Tuesday Retromix (Music before 2015).
Wednesday World News Night with music.

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DanishCopenhagenDenmarkR'n'BRock
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