About Radio 2500

About Radio 2500

About Radio 2500

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Late evening/Night Radio with live hosts we are broadcasting 5 days a week, 4 hours from CET 23 to 03 time.

Every day have a different tema Saturday it a Live DJ show from 70' to today music - all hit & mix.

Sunday Black Night (Soul, funk, blues, fusion, disco, jazz)

Monday Rock Night (rock'n'roll, classic rock,pop rock,hard rock).

Tuesday Retromix (Music before 2015).

Wednesday World News Night with music.

