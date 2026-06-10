About RAC105

About RAC105

About RAC105

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RAC105, the leading radio station in Barcelona, Spain, offers a unique musical experience focused on the hits of the 80s. As part of the RAC radio group, RAC105 has become the preferred destination for lovers of music from that golden decade.



With coverage spanning the entire Catalonia region, RAC105 is the number one choice for those looking to relive the magic of the 80s through its music. As part of the RAC radio group, RAC105 offers a wide range of live programs and carefully curated programming to cater to its audience's tastes.



The music played on RAC105 ranges from classic pop and rock to the most iconic hits of the 1980s. With live programming, listeners can enjoy the best songs from the 80s, along with themed specials and musical memories that make each day special.



RAC105's program and music are aimed at a wide audience that enjoys the nostalgia and energy of the 80s. As a professional station with a long history in the radio market, RAC105 stands out for its commitment to quality and excellence in programming.



Known for its exclusive dedication to 80s music, RAC105 has become a reference for fans of this musical genre. From the most popular hits to hidden gems of the decade, RAC105 offers an unparalleled listening experience for all those who yearn for the sounds of the 80s.

